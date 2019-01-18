Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on $15bn Defibrillators Market
Jan 21, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, January 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Defibrillators Market Forecast 2019-2029
External Defibrillators, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Transvenous ICD, Subcutaneous ICD, Single-Chamber ICD, Dual-Chamber ICD, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-D), Manual External Defibrillators, Automated External Defibrillators, Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
The global defibrillators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017-2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2029. In 2018, the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators segment held 77% of the global defibrillators market.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand-new report, you find 179-page report you will receive 74 tables and 125 figures - all unavailable elsewhere.
The 179-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global defibrillators market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
• Global Defibrillators Market forecast 2019-2029
• Global Defibrillators market forecast by product:
• Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)
• Transvenous ICDs (T-ICDs)
- Single-Chamber ICDs
- Dual-Chamber ICDs
- Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-Ds)
• Subcutaneous ICDs (S-ICDs)
• External Defibrillators
• Manual External Defibrillators
• Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs)
- Semi-Automated External Defibrillators
- Fully-Automated External Defibrillators
• Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators (WCDs)
• Global Defibrillators market forecast by end-user:
• Hospitals and Cardiac Centers
• Pre-hospital Services
• Public Access
• Home Care
• Other-End User
• Global Defibrillators National Market forecast 2019-2029, covering:
• North America
• US
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• UK
• France
• Spain
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific:
• Japan
• China
• India
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
• Latin America
• Middle East
• Africa
• Analysis of the key factors driving and restraining the growth of the defibrillators market
• Assessment of selected leading companies, examining recent performance and outlooks:
• Abbott Laboratories
• Biotronik SE & Co. KG
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Cardiac Science Corporation
• LivaNova PLC
• Medtronic PLC
• Nihon Kohden Corporation
• Phillips Healthcare
• Physio Control Inc.
• Zoll Medical Corporation
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Global Defibrillators Market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report today Global Defibrillators Market Forecast 2019-2029: External Defibrillators, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Transvenous ICD, Subcutaneous ICD, Single-Chamber ICD, Dual-Chamber ICD, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-D), Manual External Defibrillators, Automated External Defibrillators, Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-defibrillators-market-forecast-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Abbott Laboratories
ADS, Inc.
Air Force
Alere Inc.
American Heart Association (AHA)
Apama Medical Inc.
Asahi Kasei Group Company
Aska Equipments Ltd.
Augmenix, Inc.
Aurora Capital Group
Aurora Resurgence
Aziyo
Badger State Sheriffs' Association (BSSA)
Barcelona City Council
Bavarian Red Cross
BIOTRONIK
BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
Boston Scientific Corporation
British Red Cross
Caisson Interventional, LLC.
Cardiac Science Corporation
China Food and Drug Administration
Crospon
Cyberonics Inc.
Department of Education, UK
European Heart Rhythm Association
Farong Shen in Zhejiang Lucheng Hospital
Groveland Fire Department
Health Canada
Heart Rhythm Society (HRS)
HEART UK
HeartSine Technologies
ImThera Medical
Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
Johns Hopkins University
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Lek
Life-Assist, Inc.
Lippert Components, Inc.
LivaNova Plc
Mazor Robotics
Medtronic Emergency Response Systems, Inc.
Medtronic plc
Metrax GmbH
Metrax GmbH
MicroPort Scientific
MicroPort Scientific Corporation
MicroPort Sorin CRM (Shanghai) Co. Ltd
Mountain Rescue Association of Slovenia (MRAS)
National Health Service
National Taxi Association
Nihon Kohden
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Nutrino
nVision Medical Corporation
Philips Healthcare
Physio-Control, Inc.
Progetti Srl
Promega Srl.
Quinton Cardiology Systems, Inc.
Sand Holdco Limited
Sand Holdco PLC
Saudi Heart Rhythm Society
Securus Medical Group, Inc.
Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)
Singapore Heart Foundation
Smith & Nephew
Sorin S.p.A
Spacelabs Healthcare
St. Jude Medical, Inc.
Stentor, Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Symetis SA
TandemLife
The Spectranetics Corporation
United Nations
United States Food and Drugs Administration
US Army
VisionSense
Walmart Canada
Wei Hua in Beijing Fuwai Hospital
World Health Organization
World Heart Federation (WHF)
ZOLL Medical Corporation
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article