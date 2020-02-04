Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $11.8bn Anaesthesia Drugs Market

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anaesthesia drugs market is expected to reach $11.8bn in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019-2024. The local anaesthesia segment accounted for the largest share in the anaesthesia drugs market in 2018.

Report Scope

• Profiles of leading anaesthesia drugs manufacturers:

• Abbott Laboratories

• AbbVie

• Aspen Pharmacare

• AstraZeneca

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Baxter International

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Eisai

• Endo International

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Hikma Pharmaceuticals

• Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Lannett

• Merck

• Other companies

• The report provides information and discussion on:

• Company overview & analysis

• Product offerings

• Financial information

• Strategic developments

• This report discusses factors that drive and challenge the anaesthesia drugs market. Moreover, this report discusses the trends in anaesthesia drugs market.

• This report discusses the leading drugs and potential molecules in the pipeline.

• Key questions answered by this report:

• What are the drivers and restraints of the anaesthesia drugs market?

• Who are the leading anaesthesia drugs manufacturers?

• What are their products, developmental candidates and therapeutic applications?

• What is the status of the clinical trials they are undergoing?

• What are the latest news and developments from those companies?

Companies covered in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (Aspen)

AstraZeneca

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

DePuy Synthes

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Endo International plc

Fresenius Kabi AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Lannett

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mydent International, Inc.

Mylan

National Institute of Health (NIH)

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Novartis

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nuvo Research Inc.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Primex Pharmaceuticals AG

Roche

Siamab Therapeutics, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Thermo Fisher Scientific

World Health Organization

SOURCE Visiongain