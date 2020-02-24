Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $16,059 Million Tobacco Packaging Market

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiongain has forecasted that the global tobacco packaging market will see a revenue of $16,059 million in 2020. Tobacco refers to any of various plants of the genus Nicotiana, which are widely cultivated for their leaves, which are dried, and processed chiefly for smoking cigarettes, cigar, and pipes. Since 1964, when conclusive evidence regarding deadly effects of tobacco consumption has been found, a sharp decline in government support for producing and manufacturing of tobacco has been witnessed. There are many countries and nations which has imposed restrictions on tobacco consumption, still the growth of tobacco production and consumption is witnessing steady growth. China accounts for more than 40% of world tobacco production. Tobacco products are often heavily taxed as an incentive for people not to smoke and to gain revenues for governments. The global tobacco market was valued at $646 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with CAGR of 1.8% during 2020-2030 to reach value of $786.1 billion in 2030. Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific are the regions which are expected to witness above industry average growth during the forecast period. Economic development in the emerging economies, growing disposable income of consumers, huge consumer base, and increasing work life stress are the major factors which will drive the demand for tobacco products in region such as Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Growing penetration of online sales along with growing demand for premium packaged products will further lift the tobacco industry across the globe.

This report defines tobacco packaging as anything used to contain, protect, preserve or present products in the tobacco industry. The tobacco packaging market is at the maturity stage. For decades, tobacco packaging industry has witnessed extra-ordinary growth. In last few decades significant regulatory challenges have impacted the market adversely. This has led to slow growth of the market and rise in illegal market for tobacco. Regulations regarding plain packaging for tobacco products, warning regarding impacts of tobacco consumption on health, and others has resulted in reduced consumption of tobacco products. Many governments are taking initiatives to reduce tobacco consumption in different parts of the globe. However, huge consumer base of tobacco products in developed and developing economies are presenting significant growth opportunities for both new and existing industry participants. In this study, we have segmented tobacco packaging market by packaging type (primary packaging, secondary packaging, and bulk packaging); by packaging material (metal, paper, flexible plastics, and others); by application (cigarettes, cigar, and others).

The global market for tobacco packaging is expected to spread at a moderate pace over the coming years and this market growth is expected to present a new range of opportunities to the existing and new market players. The global tobacco packaging market is primarily driven by factors such as changing consumer lifestyle, economic development in the emerging economies, increasing disposable income of consumers, and increasing work life stress.

Visiongain's global tobacco packaging market report can keep you informed and up to date with the developments in the market, across four different regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

With reference to this report, it details the key investments trend in the global market, subdivided by regions. Through extensive secondary research and interviews with industry experts, Visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the tobacco packaging market over the forecast timeframe.

The report will answer questions such as:

• How is the tobacco packaging market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the tobacco packaging market?

• How will each tobacco packaging submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will the market shares for each tobacco packaging submarket develop from 2020 to 2030?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2020 to 2030?

• Will leading tobacco packaging markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the tobacco packaging projects for these leading companies?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2019 and 2030?

Four reasons why you must order and read this report today:

1) The report provides forecasts for the Global tobacco packaging market, by Type, for the period 2020-2030

• Primary Forecast 2020-2030

• Secondary Forecast 2020-2030

• Bulk Forecast 2020-2030

• Other Type Forecast 2020-2030

2) The report also forecasts and analyses the global tobacco packaging market by Material from 2020-2030

• Metal Forecast 2020-2030

• Paper Forecast 2020-2030

• Flexible Packaging Forecast 2020-2030

• Other Material Forecast 2020-2030

3) The report also forecasts and analyses the global tobacco packaging market by Application from 2020-2030

• Cigarettes Forecast 2020-2030

• Forecast 2020-2030

• Other Forecast 2020-2030

4) The report also forecasts and analyses the global tobacco packaging market by Region from 2020-2030

• North America Forecast 2020-2030

• Europe Forecast 2020-2030

• Asia-Pacific Forecast 2020-2030

• LAMEA Forecast 2020-2030

The global tobacco packaging market is segmented into the following regions geographically.

• North America region: The North America tobacco packaging market comprises of the U.S., Canada and Mexico

• Europe: The European market for tobacco packaging constitutes U.K, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific region: China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific are the major countries considered in this study.

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa): Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, and Rest of LAMEA are the major segment in the LAMEA analysis by country.

The Asia-Pacific region is the highest revenue generating market in the global tobacco packaging market. Asia-Pacific generated the revenue of $7,482.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach the value of $10,779.0 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020-2030. China accounted for the largest market in this region and held a significant share of the total Asia-Pacific tobacco packaging market owing to the huge consumer base and their changing lifestyle.

The LAMEA tobacco packaging market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020-2030. Countries in the LAMEA such as Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Egypt, and other developing economies are expected to witness significant growth owing changing lifestyle, increasing work life stress, and growing disposable income of consumers.

This independent 187-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 69 tables and 84 figures examining the tobacco packaging market space, the report gives you a direct, detailed breakdown of the market. PLUS, revenue by type, by material, by application and by Region, as well as in-depth profiles of Companies that will keep your knowledge that one step ahead of your rivals.

