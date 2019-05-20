Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $2.9bn Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market
Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2019-2029
May 20, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paediatric Vaccines, Adult Vaccines, Influenza Vaccines, Therapeutic Vaccines, Downstream Processing, Fill & Finish Operations, Analytical & QC Studies, Packaging, Upstream Processing, Mammalian Expression Systems, Bacterial Expression Systems, Yeast Expression Systems, Baculovirus/Insect Expression Systems, Other Upstream Processing
The global vaccine contract manufacturing market was worth $1.9bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019-2023. In 2018, the paediatric vaccines segment held 48% of the global vaccine contract manufacturing market.
Report Scope
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global vaccine market
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global vaccine contract manufacturing market
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global vaccine contract manufacturing market by type:
• Paediatric Vaccines
• Adult Vaccines
• Influenza Vaccines
• Therapeutic Vaccines
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global vaccine contract manufacturing market by workflow:
• Downstream Processing: the revenues are further broken down into Fill & Finish Operations, Analytical & QC Studies, Packaging
• Upstream Processing: the revenues are further broken down into Mammalian Expression Systems, Bacterial Expression Systems, Yeast Expression Systems, Baculovirus/Insect Expression Systems, Other Upstream Processing
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the leading regional and national markets:
• North America: the revenues are further broken down into the US and Canada
• Europe: the revenues are further broken down into the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain
• Asia-Pacific: the revenues are further broken down into China, Japan and India
• Rest of the World: the revenues are further broken down into Brazil, Mexico, Russia and South Africa
The regional markets are further broken down by type and workflow.
• Discussion and profiles of the leading players in the vaccine contract manufacturing market:
• AbbVie
• Baxter BioPharma Solutions
• Boehringer Ingelheim
• Catalent
• Charles River Laboratories
• Evonik Degusa
• IDT Biologika
• Lonza
• Meridian Life Science
• Nipro Corporation
• Pfizer CentreOne
• Sigma Aldrich Fine Chemicals
• SynCo Bio Partners
• Vetter Pharmaceutical
• A SWOT analysis discussing the industry trends, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
• Discussion on vaccine manufacturing technologies covering new substrates for vaccine production, next-generation expression systems and vectors, equipment trends, pre-filled syringes and vaccines, lyophilization and vaccine manufacturing, cell-based techniques.
• Key Questions Answered by this Report:
• How is the vaccine contract manufacturing market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the vaccine contract manufacturing market?
• What are the market shares of the leading segments of the vaccine contract manufacturing market in 2018?
• What is the value of the leading sectors in important regions of the world?
• What will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019 to 2029?
• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and submarkets?
• Will leading national vaccine contract manufacturing markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
• How will the market shares of the leading national markets change by 2029 and which country will lead the market in 2029?
• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2019 and 2029?
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-vaccine-contract-manufacturing-market-report-2019-2029/
