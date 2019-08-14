Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $21.3bn Precision Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global precision cancer diagnostics tests market was estimated at $3.94 bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. The lung cancer submarket held 23% of the global precision cancer diagnostic tests market in 2018.

Report Scope

• Global Precision Cancer Diagnostics Tests Market revenues forecast from 2019-2029

• Global Precision Cancer Diagnostics Tests Market revenues forecast from 2019-2029 by Cancer Type:

• Lung Cancer

• Breast Cancer: HER-2 Positive, HR Positive, TNBC

• Colorectal Cancer

• Other Cancers

• Global Precision Cancer Diagnostics Tests Market revenues forecast from 2019-2029 by Biopsy Type:

• Tissue Biopsy

• Liquid Biopsy

• Global Precision Cancer Diagnostics Tests Market revenues forecast from 2019-2029 by Regional and National market:

• US

• Japan

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• UK

• Spain

• China

• India

• Brazil

• Russia

The forecast of each country is further broken down by cancer type and biopsy type.

• Profile of the selected leading companies:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• bioMerieux SA

• Genomic Health, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• Myriad Genetics, Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Roche Holding AG

• Siemens Healthineers

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Analysis of factors that drive and restrain the global precision cancer diagnostics tests market

• Key questions answered by this report:

• How the global precision cancer diagnostic tests market is evolving?

• What are the drivers, restraints and opportunities in the global precision cancer diagnostic tests market?

• How will each of the sub-markets of the precision cancer diagnostic tests market develop over the period of study?

• Who are the leading players in the precision cancer diagnostic tests market and what are their future perspective during the period of study?

• What are the recent developments in the global precision cancer diagnostic tests market?

List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

