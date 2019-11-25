Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $3.2bn Protein Expression Market

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global protein expression market is estimated at $1.8bn in 2018. Visiongain estimated that the prokaryotic expression system accounted for 40.0% of the global protein expression market.

Report Scope

• Global Protein Expression Market forecasts to 2029

• Global Protein Expression Market forecasts to 2029 by Expression System:

• Cell-free Expression System

• Prokaryotic/ Bacterial Expression System

• Yeast Cell Expression Systems

• Algal-based Expression Systems

• Insect Cell Expression Systems

• Mammalian Cell Expression Systems

• Global Protein Expression Market forecasts to 2029 by Product & Services:

• Reagents

• Expression Vectors

• Competent Cells

• Instruments

• Services

• Global Protein Expression Market forecasts to 2029 by Application:

• Therapeutic Applications

• Industrial Application

• Research Application

• Global Protein Expression Market forecasts to 2029 by End-User:

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Academic Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Global Protein Expression Market forecasts to 2029 by National Market:

• North America: US, Canada

• EU: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain

• Asia: Japan, China, India

• Assessment of selected leading companies that hold major market shares in the protein expression industry:

• Agilent Technologies

• Bio-Rad Technologies

• EMD Milipore

• New England Biolabs, Inc.

• Oxford Expression Technologies, Ltd.

• Promega Corporation

• Qiagen NV

• Takara Bio, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Discussions on trends in the industry and assesses strengths and weaknesses, as well as opportunities and threats (SWOT). It also analyses social, technological, economic and political factors (STEP) that influence the protein expression market. Moreover, this report discusses factors that drive and restrain the protein expression market.

• Key Questions Answered by This Report:

• What is the current size of the protein expression market? How much will this market be worth from 2019-2029?

• What will be the main drivers and restraints for this market?

• What are the different segments of the protein expression market? How much will each of these segments be worth during 2019-2029 and how will their market shares change during this period?

• What are the largest national protein expression markets? How much will these markets be worth from 2019-2029? How will the emerging markets affect the market shares of the mature markets?

• What are the most prominent companies in the market? What products and services do they offer, and what are the main features and advantages of them?

• What are the main trends affecting the market? What technologies will increase in prominence between 2019 and 2029? What are the advantages of these technologies?

• What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market? What are the social, technological, economic and political factors affecting the market?

Companies covered in the report include:

Abgenex

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Anthem Biosciences

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Bio-Rad Technologies

Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council

BioTek Instruments

Brammer Bio

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cancer Research UK

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Clontech Laboratories, Inc.

Department of Biotechnology

EMD Millipore

GIMDx, Inc.

HD Biosciences Co., Ltd.

Icagen, Inc.

IncellDx, Inc

InnoCore Pharmaceuticals

InSphero AG

Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland

Janssen

Labcyte Inc.

Likarda

Luxcel Biosciences Ltd

Merck

Merck & Co., Inc

New England Biolabs Inc.

Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Biosustainability

On Target Co., Ltd.

OriGene

Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America

Promega Corporation

Qiagen NV

Sanofi

SciGenom

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Sino Biologicals

Takara Bio Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Technical University of Denmark

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

UCB

WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc.

World Health Organization

SOURCE Visiongain