Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $4.9bn Liquid Biopsy Market
Global Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast to 2029
Instruments, Kits and Reagents, Services, Blood Sample, Urine Sample, Circulating Tumour Cell (CTC), Circulating Tumour DNA (ctDNA), Exosomes, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Liver Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic Institutions and Cancer Research Centres
Jan 13, 2020, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global liquid biopsy market is estimated to reach $1,173.5m in 2019. The kits & reagents submarket holds the biggest share of the global liquid biopsy market.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 180-page report you will receive 179 charts– all unavailable elsewhere.
The 180-page Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the liquid biopsy market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-liquid-biopsy-market-forecast-to-2029/#download_sampe_div
Report Scope
• Global Liquid Biopsy Market forecast to 2029
• Revenue forecasts for the Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast by Product to 2029:
• Instruments
• Kits & Reagents
• Services
Each submarket is further segmented by regional market.
• Revenue forecasts for the Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast by Sample to 2029:
• Blood
• Urine
• Other Samples
Each submarket is further segmented by regional market.
• Revenue forecasts for the Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast by Biomarker to 2029:
• Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC)
• Circulating Tumor DNA (CtDNA)
• Exosomes
• Other Biomarkers
Each submarket is further segmented by regional market.
• Revenue forecasts for the Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast by Cancer to 2029:
• Breast Cancer
• Colorectal Cancer
• Liver Cancer
• Lung Cancer
• Prostate Cancer
• Other Cancers
Each submarket is further segmented by regional market.
• Revenue forecasts for the Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast by End-User to 2029:
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Academic Institutions
• Cancer Research Centres
Each submarket is further segmented by regional market.
• Revenue forecasts for the Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast by Region to 2029:
North America:
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe:
• Germany
• UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific:
• Japan
• China
• India
• Australia
• South Korea
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA:
• Brazil
• Turkey
• Venezuela
• Saudi Arabia
• Republic of South Africa
• Rest of LAMEA
• Profiles of the selected leading companies:
• Abbott
• Beckman Coulter
• Biocept, Inc.
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• Biotime
• Caris Lifesciences
• F. Hoffman-La Roche
• Guardant Health, Inc.
• Illumina, Inc.
• MDxHealth SA
• Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc.
• Myriad Genetics, Inc.
• OPKO Health, Inc.
• Qiagen N.V.
• Sysmex Inostics
• Trovagene, Inc.
• This report discusses Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats of the global liquid biopsy market
• The report also includes a PESTLE Analysis of the Global Liquid Biopsy Market
• Key questions answered by this report:
• How is the Liquid Biopsy market evolving?
• What are the drivers and restraints for the growth of the liquid biopsy market?
• What are the market shares of each segment of the overall liquid biopsy market in 2018?
• How will each liquid biopsy submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• How will the market shares for each liquid biopsy submarket develop to 2029?
• Which individual therapies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?
• What will be the main driver for the overall market to 2029?
• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and submarkets?
• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market by 2029?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2019 and 2029?
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-liquid-biopsy-market-forecast-to-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Abbott Laboratories
AceCGT Life Science Limited
ADVI Health LLC
Amazon
Angle Plc
Apostle
AssureMDx
Astellas
AstraZeneca
Beckman Coulter
Biocept, Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
BioReference Laboratories
Biotime
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
Boreal Genomics
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Caris Life Sciences, Inc.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
CellMax Life
Cerba HealthCare
Cirina, Ltd.
Clearbridge BioMedics
Clinical Genomics
Clovis Oncology
CORE Diagnostics
Daiichi Sankyo
Exact Sciences Corp.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Fondazione Luigi Maria Monti - Istituto Dermopatico dell' Immacolata Hospital
Foundation Medicine, Inc.
GATC Biotech AG
Grail
Guardant Health, Inc.
HansaBioMed Life Sciences Ltd.
HarlePhil Ventures
Illumina, Inc.
IPS Genomix
Janssen Diagnostics, LLC
Johnson & Johnson
Lab21 Clinical Laboratory
LabCorp
Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
MDxHealth SA
MedGenome
MediNcrease Health Plans, LLC
Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc.
Merck KGaA
Merck Serono
Miraca Life Sciences, Inc.
MVZ
Myriad Genetics, Inc.
Natera, Inc.
NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
NovioGendix Holding B.V.
Novogene Co. Ltd.
Oncocyte Corporation
OncoMed Pharmaceuticals
OPKO Health, Inc.
Pathway Genomics
PAXgene
Permanente Medical Group
Pfizer
Priority Health
QIAGEN N.V.
Roche Holdings AG
Silicon Biosystems
SoftBank
SouthGenetics, Inc.
Stratose, Inc.
Swift Biosciences, Inc.
Synlab Group's Labco Quality Diagnostics
Sysmex Inostics GmbH
Teneovita Medical Innovations, Inc.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
The European Health Centre (EHC) Innovation
TrovaGene, Inc.
Unilabs
VWR International, LLC
Wellmark, Inc.
List of Organisations Mentioned in the Report
Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute
American Cancer Society
American Hospital Association
American Society of Clinical Oncologists
Catholic Health Initiatives Center for Translational Research
College of American Pathologists
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Duke University Health System
Ghent University
HIFU CLINIC Prostate Cancer Center
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield
Institut Gustave Roussy
International Agency for Research on Cancer
Istituto Diagnostico Varelli
Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University
Maastricht University
Mayo Clinic Center
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
National Cancer Center East Japan
National Center for Toxicological Research
National Health Laboratory
Netherlands Cancer Institute
Northwestern University
OHSU Knight Cancer Institute
Spanish National Cancer Research Center
The Christie Hospital
The University of Texas
UC San Diego Medical Center
University of California
University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
University of Tokyo
US Oncology Research
USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
World Health Organization
Yale University School of Medicine
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Global Immunochemistry Reagents, Analyzers and Test Kits Market 2019-2029
Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
Global Precision Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market Forecasts 2019-2029
Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Forecast 2019-2029
Checkpoint Inhibitors for Anti-Cancer Treatment Market 2019-2029
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article