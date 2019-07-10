Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $5.5bn mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market
mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Forecast 2019-2029
Jul 10, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standardized Therapeutic Cancer mRNA Vaccines, Individualized Therapeutic Cancer mRNA Vaccines, Therapeutic Infectious Disease mRNA Vaccines, mRNA Therapeutic for Other Diseases, Bioengineered Vaccine, Gene Transcription, Monoclonal Antibody, Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy
The mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market is estimated at $3.43 billion in 2018. The Standardized Therapeutic Cancer mRNA Vaccines segment held a share of 35.47% in 2018 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.77% in next ten years.
Report Scope
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics market
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics market by type:
• Standardized Therapeutic Cancer mRNA Vaccines
• Individualized Therapeutic Cancer mRNA Vaccines
• Therapeutic Infectious Disease mRNA Vaccines
• mRNA Therapeutic for Other Diseases
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics market by Mechanism of Action:
• Bioengineered Vaccine
• Gene Therapy (Gene Silencing/Suppression)
• Gene Transcription (Protein Generation)
• Cell Therapy
• Monoclonal Antibody
• Others
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the leading regional and national markets:
• North America: the revenues are further broken down into the US and Canada
• Europe: the revenues are further broken down into the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain
• Asia-Pacific: the revenues are further broken down into China, Japan and India
• Rest of the World: the revenues are further broken down into Brazil, Mexico, Russia and South Africa
• Discussion and profiles of the leading players in the mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics market:
• Argos Therapeutics, Inc.
• BioNTech AG
• CureVac AG
• eTheRNA Immunotherapies
• ethris GmbH
• In-Cell-Art
• Moderna Therapeutics
• Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
• Tiba Biotech
• Translate Bio, Inc.
• Discussion on mRNA & Delivery Technologies covering Arcelis Technology, Flow Electroporation Technology, Hybrid mRNA Technology, Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) mRNA Technology, Nanotaxi Technology, RNArt & RNAntibody Technology, UNA & LUNAR Technologies, RNActive Technology, Self-Amplifying mRNA (SAM) Technology, TriMix Technology
• Qualitative analysis of factors that drive and restrain the mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics market. Trends analysis of the mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics market.
• mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics R&D pipeline analysis
• Key Questions Answered by this Report:
• How is the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market?
• What are the market shares of the leading segments of the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market in 2018?
• What will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019 to 2029?
• How will the market shares of the leading national markets change by 2029 and which country will lead the market in 2029?
• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2019 and 2029?
• Who are the leading companies in this market?
Companies covered in the report include:
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.
Argos Therapeutics, Inc.
AstraZeneca
Bayer
BioNet-Asia
BioNTech AG
BioNTech Diagnostics GmbH
Bioverativ Inc.
Brammer Bio
Caperna LLC
CELLSCRIPT, LLC
CureVac AG
Dow AgroSciences LLC
Effimune
Eli Lilly and Company
Elpidera LLC
eTheRNA immunotherapies NV
ethris GmbH
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Genentech, Inc.
Genevant Sciences
In-Cell-Art
Institut Pasteur
Kite Pharma, Inc.
MAB Discovery GmbH
Merck & Co.
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
Moderna Therapeutics
Mymetics BV
Mymetics Corporation
Okinawa Health Biotechnology Research and Development Center
Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.
PCI Biotech
Personalis, Inc.
Pfizer Inc.
Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD)
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
Sanofi Pasteur S.A.
Shire International GmbH
Shuwen Biotech Co. Ltd.
Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
Tiba Biotech LLC
Translate Bio
Translate Bio, Inc.
TxCell, SA
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
Valera LLC
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Virbac
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
American Cancer Society
American Diabetes Organization
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
Cancer Research UK
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
Friedrich-Loeffler-Institute
Institute of Immunology of the Centre de Recherche Public-Santé (CRP)
Karolinska Institutet
Karolinska University Hospital (KUH)
The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
University of Pennsylvania (Penn)
World Health Organization (WHO)
