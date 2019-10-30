Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $5.5bn Yeast Market
Global Yeast Market Report 2019-2029
Baker's Yeast, Brewer's Yeast, Wine Yeast, Feed Yeast, Bioethanol, Dry Yeast, Instant Yeast, Fresh Yeast, Food, Feed, Bakery, Beverages, Processed & Convenience Foods, Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Beta Glucan, Other Yeast Derivatives
Oct 30, 2019, 06:00 ET
LONDON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global yeast market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2019, the baker's yeast segment held the largest share in the global yeast market.
Report Scope
• Global Yeast market forecasts from 2019-2029
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global yeast market by type:
• Baker's Yeast
• Brewer's Yeast
• Wine Yeast
• Feed Yeast
• Bioethanol
• Others
Each submarket is further broken down by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Africa and Middle East
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global yeast market by form:
• Dry Yeast
• Instant Yeast
• Fresh Yeast
• Others
Each submarket is further broken down by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Africa and Middle East
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global yeast market by application:
• Food: Bakery, Beverages, Processed & Convenience Foods
• Feed
• Others
Each submarket is further broken down by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Africa and Middle East
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global specialty yeast market by type:
• Yeast Extracts
• Yeast Autolysates
• Beta Glucan
• Other Yeast Derivatives
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global specialty yeast market by region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• South America
• Africa
• Middle East
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these regional and national markets:
• North America: US, Canada, Mexico
• Europe: Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America
• Africa: South Africa, Rest of Africa
• Middle East: Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Rest of Middle East
Each region is further broken down by country, type, form, and application.
• Our study gives qualitative analysis of the yeast market. It discusses the Drivers and Restraints that influence this market as well as the Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the yeast market.
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the yeast industry:
• Alltech
• Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.
• Associated British Foods plc
• Chr. Hansen A/S
• Koninklijke DSM N.V.
• Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Limited
• Lallemand Inc.
• Leiber GmbH
• Lesaffre Group
• Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd
• Sensient Technologies
• Synergy Flavors
• Uniferm GmbH & Company KG
• Xuwen County Zhonghong Yeast Co., Ltd.
• Yeastock Ltd.
• Key questions answered by this report:
• How is the yeast market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining yeast market dynamics?
• How will each yeast submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much Sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• How will market shares of each yeast submarket develop from 2019-2029?
• Which yeast submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?
• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional yeast markets and submarkets?
• How will market shares of the national markets evolve and which nation will lead in 2029?
• Who are the leading yeast players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• How will the yeast sector evolve during the period between 2019 and 2029?
Companies covered in the report include:
AB Mauri
Agrano GmbH & Co. KG
Algist Bruggeman
Alltech
American Yeast Sales Corporation
Amyris Brasil Ltda
Anchor Yeast
Angel Yeast Co., Ltd
Asmussen GmbH
Associated British Foods plc (AB Mauri)
Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA)
Bakon Yeast Inc
Baldem Food Ingredients
Barentz
BioAgro S.r.l.
Biocare Copenhagen A/S
BIOMIN Animal Nutrition GmbH
Biorigin
Biosev S.A.
Biospringer
Butalco
C5 Yeast Company B.V.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Carbery Food Ingredients
Chr. Hansen
Conagra Foods, Inc.
Cypress Systems, Inc.
Diamond V Mills
DSM
Enartis
EnolTech
Envera
Esenco l'essence de la nature
Essedielle S.A.S
European Union (EU)
Evolva
F.X Wieninger GmbH
Fermex International Ltd
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
Fujian Longwei Bio-Technological Co. Ltd
George Weston Foods
Giga yeast Inc.
Global Yeast
Gonmisol Fine Ingredients
Hagold Hefe GmbH
ICC Brazil
Kerry Group
Khuzestan Yeast Company
KOHJIN Life Sciences Co.,Ltd.
Koninklijke DSM N.V
Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Limited
Lake States Yeast
LAL' Food
Lallemand Inc.
Leiber GmbH
Lesaffre Group
Levex
LFI Tollblend Ltd
MC Food Specialties Inc,
Minn-Dak Yeast CO Inc
Molta
Mraz Agro CZ Ltd.
North American Bioproducts Corporation (NABC),
Novus International
Nutritional Physiology Company (NPC)
Ohly
Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI)
Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd
Pakmaya
Phu Translis Piotr Liskowski
Phyterra Yeast Usa Inc
Prince Agri Products
Prosol spa
Rayen Food Industries
Red Star Yeast Company, LLC
Royal and Amyris, Inc.
Royal Cosun UA (Cosun).
Royal DSM
Scott Laboratories
Sethness Greenleaf
Shandong SunKeen Biological Engineering Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Brightol International, Co. Ltd.
Sheffield Bioscience
Suomen Hiiva Oy
Tecno Bakery
Twilmij B.V.
Uniferm GmbH & Company KG
Unistan Pharma Industrial Group Ltd.
Western Yeast Co
Weston Milling
Willows Ingredients
Wykefold Limited
Xuwen County Zhonghong Yeast Co., Ltd.
Yaegaki Group
Yeastock, Ltd.
Zanae-Nikoglou Bakery Yeast S.A.
Zeus IBA S.R.L.
Zhejiang Sanhe Bio-Tech Co. Ltd
Zhuhai TXY Biotech Holding Co. Ltd
