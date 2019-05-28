Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $6bn Collagen Market
Collagen Market Forecast 2019-2029
Revenue Prospects for Source, Product and Application
May 28, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The collagen market is estimated to have reached $3.8bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is dominated by the gelatine segment which held 48% of the collagen market in 2018.
Report Scope
- Collagen Market revenues and volume forecasts from 2019-2029
- Collagen market revenues and volume forecasts from 2019-2029 by source:
- Bovine
- Porcine
- Poultry
- Marine
- Others
- Collagen market revenues and volume forecasts from 2019-2029 by product:
- Gelatine
- Hydrolysed Collagen
- Native
- Others
- Collagen market revenues and volume forecasts from 2019-2029 by application:
- Food & Beverages
- Healthcare
- Cosmetics
- Others
- Our analyses show individual revenue and volume forecasts from 2019-2029 for these national markets
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Germany
- France
- The U.K.
- Italy
- China
- Japan
- India
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Chile
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of World (RoW)
Each national market is further segmented by submarket.
- This report discusses the selected leading companies that are key players in the collagen market:
- Advanced BioMatrix, Inc.
- Collagen Matrix
- Collagen Solution Plc
- Cologenesis HealthCare Pvt. Ltd.
- CONNOILS LLC
- Croda International Plc.
- JBS S.A.
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Nitta Gelatin, Inc.
- PAN-Biotech GmbH
- Rousselot BV
- Shanghai Al-Amin Biotech Co.,
- Titan Biotech Ltd
- Xiamen Yiyu Biological Technology Co., Ltd.
- Our study provides qualitative analysis of the collagen market:
- Drivers and Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Key Questions Answered by this Report:
- How is the collagen market evolving?
- What are the drivers and restraints for the growth of the collagen market?
- How will each collagen submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?
- How will the market shares for each collagen submarket develop to 2029?
- What is the value of the leading collagen submarkets in important regions of the world?
- What will be the main driver for the overall market to 2029?
- How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market by 2029?
- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
