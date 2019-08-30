Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $8.6bn Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Drug Market
Global Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Drug Market Forecast 2019-2029
Aminosalicylates, Antibiotics, Corticosteroids, Immunomodulators, Biologics, Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy
Aug 30, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) drug market is estimated at $7.2bn in 2018. Biologic therapies held 65% share of the IBD market in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% in the first half of the forecast period.
Report Scope
• Global Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Drug Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Global Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Drug Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Indication:
• Crohn's Disease
• Ulcerative Colitis
• Global Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Drug Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Distribution Channel:
• Hospital Pharmacy
• Online Pharmacy
• Retail Pharmacy
• Global Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Drug Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Drug Class:
• Biologics
• Aminosalicylates
• Antibiotics
• Corticosteroids
• Immunomodulators
• Revenue forecast from 2019-2029 for the selected leading products:
• Apriso
• Asacol
• Canasa/Salofalk
• Cimzia
• Entyvio
• Humira
• Lialda
• Pentasa
• Remicade
• Simponi
• Tysabri
• Uceris
• Xifaxan
• Revenue forecasts from 2019-2029 for these national markets segmented by indication, drug class and distribution channel:
• US
• Japan
• Germany, France, UK, Spain and Italy (EU5)
• Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC)
• Discussions on research and development, including drug candidates in these classes:
• Interleukin (IL) inhibitors
• Cell-adhesion molecule (CAM) inhibitors
• TNF-alpha inhibitors
• Stem cell therapies
• JAK inhibitors
• Toll-like receptor agonists
• Assessment of selected leading companies that hold major market shares in the inflammatory bowel diseases drug industry:
• AbbVie
• Allergan
• Biogen
• Celgene Corporation
• Gilead Sciences
• Janssen
• Novartis
• Pfizer
• Roche
• Takeda
• UCB Pharma S.A.
• Discussions on trends in the industry and assesses strengths and weaknesses, as well as opportunities and threats (SWOT). It also analyses social, technological, economic and political factors (STEP) that influence the IBD market. Moreover, this report discusses factors that drive and restrain the IBD market.
• Key questions answered by this report:
• How is the inflammatory bowel disease drugs industry and market evolving?
• What is the technological and commercial potential of those IBD therapies from 2019?
• What sales values are possible at overall world, submarket, product and national levels?
• What are the market shares of its segments and how will they change to 2029?
• How much will those submarkets' revenues expand from 2019 to 2029?
• Which medicines will dominate and how high can leading brands' revenues go from 2019 to 2029? Which products will gain in sales and which will lose market shares?
• What forces stimulate and restrain that industry and market from 2019 to 2029?
• How will political and economic issues affect that overall sector and its submarkets?
• How will relative shares of national markets change by 2029, and which region will lead the world then? How high will leading national revenues go?
• Who form the leading companies, what do they offer, and what are their commercial prospects?
Companies covered in the report include:
4SC
Abbott Laboratories
AbbVie
Ablynx
Actavis
Active Biotech
Ajinomoto
Alfasigma Group
Allergan
Almirall
Amgen
Aptalis Pharmaceuticals
Astellas
AstraZeneca
Athersys
Atlantic Healthcare
Avaxia Biologics
BioLineRx
Biosafe
Boehringer Ingelheim
Calico
Celgene
Celltrion
Centocor Ortho Biotech
Cipla
Coherus Biosciences
Coronado Biosciences
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
Dr. Falk Pharma
Eddingpharm
Elan Pharmaceuticals
Epirus Biopharmaceuticals
Ferring
Forest Laboratories
Galapagos
Giaconda
Google
Harbor Biosciences
Hospira
Immunic
InDex Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Isis Pharmaceuticals
Janssen Biotech
Johnson & Johnson
Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
LG Sciences
Lupin
MedImmune
Mochida
Mutare Health
Mylan Pharmaceuticals
Neovacs
Nisshin Kyorin
Nogra Pharma
NovaMedica
Novartis
Oncobiologics
Ortho Biotech
Osiris Therapeutics
Otsuka
Ovamed
Palau Pharma
Par Pharmaceuticals
Pendopharm
Perrigo
Pfenex
Pfizer
Pharmascience
Pluristem Therapeutics
Qu Biologics
Quest Diagnostics
Ranbaxy Laboratories
Receptos
RedHill Biopharma
Reliance Life Sciences
Roche
Salix Pharmaceuticals
Sandoz
Sanofi
Santarus
Sequella
Shire Pharmaceuticals
Sigmoid Pharma
Soligenix
SonarMD
Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
TiGenix
Toray Industries
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
TxCell
UCB
Valeant
Warner Chilcott
Zeria Pharmaceutical
Zydus Cadila
List of Organisations Mentioned in the Report
American Gastroenterological Association (AGA)
Case Western Reserve University
Center for Human Disease Research, Leiden
Centrale Commissie Mensgebonden Onderzoek (CCMO)
Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (US)
Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of Canada
European Commission
European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO)
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
Food and Drug Administration (US FDA)
Georgia State University
German Society of Gastroenterology (DGVS)
Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Institut für Qualität und Wirtschaftlichkeit im Gesundheitswesen (IQWiG)
Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM)
Karolinska Institute
National Health Service (UK NHS)
National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (UK NICE)
National Institutes of Health (US NIH)
Servicio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN, Italy)
The Crohn's and Colitis UK Foundation
The European Federation of Crohn's and Ulcerative Colitis Associations
The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI)
The University of Iowa
