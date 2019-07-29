Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $9.3bn Urology Devices Market
Global Urology Devices Market Forecast 2019-2029
Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Kidney Stone, Prostate Cancer
Jul 29, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, the urology devices market is estimated at $6.9bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2029. The urinary incontinence market dominated the market in 2018 and accounted for 33.8% of the urology devices market.
Report Scope
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global urology devices market
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global urology devices market by type:
• Urinary Incontinence Devices
• Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices
• Prostate Cancer Devices
• Kidney Stone Devices
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global urology devices market by regional and national market:
• North America: the revenues are further broken down into the US, Canada, Rest of North America
• Europe: the revenues are further broken down into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: the revenues are further broken down into China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Middle East and South Africa: the revenues are further broken down into GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and South Africa
• Rest of the World
• Discussion and profiles of the leading players in the urology devices market:
• C.R. Bard
• Coloplast
• Endo Pharmaceuticals
• Olympus Corporation
• Teleflex
• Braun
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Cook Group
• Healthtronics
• Intuitive Surgical Inc
• Lumenis
• Medtronic
• Siemens Healthcare
• Urologix
• Urotech
The report provides financial information, key products as well as mergers & acquisitions activity.
• A SWOT analysis of the global urology devices market, discussing the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in this market
• Key Questions Answered by this Report:
• How is the Urology Devices market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining Urology Devices market dynamics?
• How will each Urology Devices submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much Sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• How will market shares of each Urology Devices submarket develop from 2018-2029?
• Which Urology Devices submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2018-2029?
• How will market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which nation will lead the market in 2029?
• Who are the leading players?
• How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2018 and 2029?
