Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $97bn Precision Medicine Market

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companion Diagnostics, Biomarker-based Test, Targeted Therapeutics, Pharmacogenomics, Molecular Diagnostics, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Companies, Healthcare IT/Big Data Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Central Nervous System, Infectious Diseases

The global precision medicine market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 10.5% from 2018 to 2029. In the precision medicine market, the Diagnostic Tool companies' segment is dominating the global market and accounted for $23.36 billion in 2018 due to the development of large number of diagnostic and genetic tests.

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 212-page report you will receive 98 tables and 63 figures– all unavailable elsewhere.

The 212-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global precision medicine market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading Visiongain's brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-precision-medicine-market-forecast-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Report Scope

• Global Precision Medicine Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Along with revenue prediction for the overall market for the global precision medicine market, our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the market segmented by technology:

– Companion Diagnostics

– Biomarker-based Test

– Targeted Therapeutics

– Pharmacogenomics

– Molecular Diagnostics

The report discusses key trends, developments and participants.

• This report breaks down the precision medicine market forecast to 2029 by end-users:

– Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

– Diagnostic Companies

– Healthcare IT/Big Data Companies

– Clinical Laboratories

The report discusses key trends, developments and participants.

• This report also breaks down the precision medicine market forecast to 2029 by therapeutic application:

– Cancer

– Cardiovascular Diseases

– Central Nervous System

– Infectious Diseases

– Immunology

– Others

The report discusses key trends, developments and participants.

• This study provides precision medicine market forecasts to 2029 for these regional markets:

– North America: US & Canada

– Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific: China, japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa

– Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

For each regional market, the report discusses key trends, developments and participants.

• This report profiles selected leading companies that are the main players in the global precision medicine market:

– Abbott

– Danaher Corporation

– GE Healthcare

– GlaxoSmithKline

– Illumina, Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

– Novartis

– Pfizer

– QIAGEN

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Our study discusses the drivers, restraints as well as the opportunities in the global precision medicine market.

• This study also analyzed the global precision medicine market with Porter's Five Forces Analysis as well as Value Chain Analysis

• This report discusses selected market developments in the precision medicine market: partnership, collaboration, join venture, acquisitions, product launch, product development, expansions, patents, approvals.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-precision-medicine-market-forecast-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

23andMe

Abbott

Abbott Molecular Inc.

Abcodia

ACS Biomarker

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Advanced Biological Laboratories

Affymetrix, Inc.

Agendia BV

Alacer Corp

Alberta Cancer Research Biobank

Alios BioPharma, Inc.

Almac

Almac Diagnostics

Amgen

Apple

Archimedes

Aspen

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astrazeneca plc

Astute Medical

Asuragen, Inc.

AT&T

AthenaHealth, Inc.

Aurora

Auspex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children

BGI Tech Solutions Co., Ltd.

BioFortis

BioGene

bioMerieux, Inc.

Bode Technology Group, Inc.

CareWell Urgent Care

Caris

Celera Diagnostics

Cell & Co Biorepository

Celtics Healthcare

Cepheid

CFR Pharmaceuticals

Ciba-Geigy

Clarient Diagnostic Services, Inc.

Cognizant

Cooperative Human Tissue Network

COPAN

Covance Inc.

Cubist Pharmaceuticals

Daiichi Sankyo Co. ltd.

Dako

Dako Denmark A/S

Dell

Diabeter

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly

Estonian Genome Project

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Fisher BioServices

Flakka

Foundation Medicine

GE Healthcare

Genome Medicine

Genomic Health

GenoSpace

Gen-Probe, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Glooko

Google Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Human Tissue Resource Network

HUNT Biobank

IBM

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Immuneering Corporation

Infectio Diagnostic, Inc.

Institutional Biobank of Lausanne

Intel

Intomics

Janssen Biotech Inc.

Japan Post Group

Johnson & Johnson

Kaiser Permanente

Lab-Ally LLC

Laboratory Corporation of America

LG

Life Technologies

llumina Inc.

Luminex Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Lutron Electronics

Mayo Clinic

Medpace

Medtronic

Medtronic plc

Merck

Modul-Bio

Molecular Health

Monogram Bioscience

Myriad Genetic Laboratories, Inc.

Nanosphere, Inc.

NanoString

NextWave

Novartis

Omnyx, LLC

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Oncotype DX

OneMedNet Corporation

Oracle Healthcare

Panasonic Healthcare

PATH Biobank

Pfizer

Philips Healthcare

ProMedDx

Q2 Solutions

Qiagen

Qiagen Manchester, Ltd.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Life, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories

Randox Toxicology

Reddy Laboratories

Roche

Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.

Royal Philips

Samsung

Sandoz

Sanofi Aventis

Sanofi Pharma

Siemens Clinical Lab

Siemens Healthcare

Signature Diagnostics AG

St. Jude Medical (SJM)

Sterand Plc

Syapse

Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Therascreen

Topera, Inc

Trofile

U.K. Biobank

UMass Cancer Center Tissue and Tumor Bank

Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.

Veropharm

Vysis

Zinfandel Pharmaceuticals



List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Alberta Health Services

Alberta Tumour Bank

American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)

American Medical Association

American National Standards Institute (ANSI)

American Telemedicine Association

Association for Molecular Pathology

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC)

Biobank Japan-Riken Institute

Biobanque de Picardie

Biological Resources Centres

Canadian Biosample Repository

Canadian Federal Government

Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR)

Cancer Research Network of the FRSQ

Capital Health/Regional Tissue Bank

Careggi University Hospital

Central Biomaterial Bank

Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin

Confederation of Cancer Biobanks

Danubian Biobank Consortium Tissue Bank

Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)

European Association for Cancer Research (EACR)

European Diagnostics Manufacturers Association (EDMA)

European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA)

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

European Society of Human Genetics

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Genethon DNA and Cell Bank

German Heart Failure Network

Global Medical Technology Alliance (GMTA)

Health Science Research Resources Bank/Japan Health Science Foundation

Healthcare information and management systems society (HIMSS)

International Human Genome Sequencing Consortium

International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF)

Japan National Cancer Center Brain Bank for Aging Research

Japanese Collection of Research Bioresources

King's College Infectious Diseases Biobank

Liverpool Tissue Bank

Manitoba Breast Tumour Bank

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

NHS Cod Blood Bank

Norwegian University of Science and Technology

Office of the national coordinator for health information technology (ONC HIT)

Ohio State University

Ontario Cancer Research Network

Organization of European Cancer Institute (OECI)

Patient DNA collection at Institute of Human Genetics Heidelberg

Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI)

Pharmaceutical and medical devices agency (PMDA)

PROCURE Quebec Prostate Cancer

Southwest France Tumour Bank

The Brain Tumour Tissue Bank

The Center for Assessment Technology and Continuous Health (CATCH)

The National Center for Toxicological Research (NCTR)

The National Health Services (NHS)

The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR)

Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)

Triangle Global Health Consortium

Tumour Bank of Provence

U.K. Biobank Roslin Wellcome Trust Tick Cell Biobank

U.K. DNA Banking Network

U.K. Stem Cell Bank

United Kingdom Clinical Research Network (UKCRN)

University Hospital of Lausanne and University of Lausanne

University of Bristol

University of Massachusetts Medical School

University of Tartu

Wireless-Life Sciences Alliance (WLSA)

World Health Organisation (WHO)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

The Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Forecast 2018-2028

Medical Devices Leader Series: Top In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Companies 2019-2029

Global Genomics Market Report 2018-2028

The Next Generation Sequencing Market Forecast 2019-2029

Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market 2018-2028

Global Parkinson's Disease Drug Market Forecast 2018-2028

SOURCE Visiongain