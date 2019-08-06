Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $97bn Precision Medicine Market
Global Precision Medicine Market Forecast 2019-2029
Aug 06, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companion Diagnostics, Biomarker-based Test, Targeted Therapeutics, Pharmacogenomics, Molecular Diagnostics, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Companies, Healthcare IT/Big Data Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Central Nervous System, Infectious Diseases
The global precision medicine market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 10.5% from 2018 to 2029. In the precision medicine market, the Diagnostic Tool companies' segment is dominating the global market and accounted for $23.36 billion in 2018 due to the development of large number of diagnostic and genetic tests.
Report Scope
• Global Precision Medicine Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Along with revenue prediction for the overall market for the global precision medicine market, our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the market segmented by technology:
– Companion Diagnostics
– Biomarker-based Test
– Targeted Therapeutics
– Pharmacogenomics
– Molecular Diagnostics
The report discusses key trends, developments and participants.
• This report breaks down the precision medicine market forecast to 2029 by end-users:
– Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies
– Diagnostic Companies
– Healthcare IT/Big Data Companies
– Clinical Laboratories
The report discusses key trends, developments and participants.
• This report also breaks down the precision medicine market forecast to 2029 by therapeutic application:
– Cancer
– Cardiovascular Diseases
– Central Nervous System
– Infectious Diseases
– Immunology
– Others
The report discusses key trends, developments and participants.
• This study provides precision medicine market forecasts to 2029 for these regional markets:
– North America: US & Canada
– Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe
– Asia-Pacific: China, japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific
– Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa
– Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
For each regional market, the report discusses key trends, developments and participants.
• This report profiles selected leading companies that are the main players in the global precision medicine market:
– Abbott
– Danaher Corporation
– GE Healthcare
– GlaxoSmithKline
– Illumina, Inc.
– Johnson & Johnson
– Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
– Novartis
– Pfizer
– QIAGEN
– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
• Our study discusses the drivers, restraints as well as the opportunities in the global precision medicine market.
• This study also analyzed the global precision medicine market with Porter's Five Forces Analysis as well as Value Chain Analysis
• This report discusses selected market developments in the precision medicine market: partnership, collaboration, join venture, acquisitions, product launch, product development, expansions, patents, approvals.
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
