Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $11.7bn Asia Vaccines Market

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia vaccines market is estimated at $7bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the first half of the forecast period. The Japanese vaccines market held 30% share of the Asian vaccines market in 2018.

Report Scope

• Asia Vaccines Market revenue forecasts to 2029

• Asia Vaccines Market revenue forecasts to 2029 by Vaccine Technology:

• Conjugate Vaccines

• Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines

• Live Attenuated Vaccines

• Recombinant Vaccines

• Toxoid Vaccines

• Asia Vaccines Market revenue forecasts to 2029 by Indication:

• Influenza

• Hepatitis

• Polio

• Meningococcal

• DTP

• Rotavirus

• MMR

• HPV

• Others

• Asia Vaccines Market revenue forecasts to 2029 by Country:

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Vietnam

• Philippines

• Thailand

• Indonesia

• Rest of Asia

Further segmented by indication and vaccine technology.

• Profiles of the selected leading companies:

• Astellas

• AstraZeneca

• CSL, Ltd.

• Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck

• Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

• Pfizer

• Sanofi

• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

• Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd.

• Takeda

• This report provides a Pipeline Analysis

• This report discusses factors that drive and restrain the market. This report also discusses trends and opportunities in the market.

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• What is the current size of Asia vaccines market? How much will this market be worth from 2018 to 2029?

• What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape Asia vaccines market over the next ten years?

• What are the main segments within Asia vaccines market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2018 to 2029? How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

• What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

• What are the largest national markets for the Asian vaccines market? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their revenue potentials to 2029?

• Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments and prospects?

Companies covered in the report include:

Afferent Pharmaceuticals

Affinivax, Inc.

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Bavarian Nordic

BIKEN Co. Ltd

Biological E. Limited

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

BioNTech

Cancer Research UK

Chiba University

CSL, Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd.

Emergent Biosolutions, Inc.

European Commission

Ganymed Pharmaceuticals AG

GlaxoSmithKline

GlycoVaxyn AG

HitGen

Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

IOmet

Janssen

Johnson & Johnson

MedImmune

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Moderna

Nanotherapeutics

Osaka University

Oswaldo Cruz Foundation

PaxVax

Pfizer

Potenza Therapeutics, Inc.

Protein Sciences

Sanofi

Seqirus

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd.

Takeda

University of Oxford

University of Tokyo

Zydus Cadila

