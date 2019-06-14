Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $16,420m Waste-to-Energy Market
LONDON, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity (tpa) & CAPEX ($m) Forecasts for Incineration of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) & Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) in Electricity Generation, District Heating & Combined Heat and Power (CHP), Energy from Waste (EfW) Plants, Featuring Technologies: Mass Burn, Gasification, Pyrolysis, Fluidised Bed, Advanced Thermal Treatment (ATT) & Advanced Conversion Technology (ACT)
Visiongain assesses that the global waste-to-energy market will experience Capex of $16,420m in 2019. Read on to discover the potential business opportunities available.
The interest in WtE is growing as an option for sustainable waste management practices. Population and waste growth will be major drivers for the development of WtE technology, especially in developing countries. During the last several years, increased waste generation and narrowed prospects for landfill have brought strong growth prospects for the WtE industry. Not only is the world population growing, but it is also becoming increasingly urbanised. This leads to greater levels of waste being generated globally, in more concentrated levels and in close proximity to large urban areas. These issues are focusing more attention on waste management frameworks, with increased interest in alternatives to landfill. As a result, municipalities worldwide are considering the functionality of WtE plants to help deal with mounting waste being generated. Today, waste-to-energy projects based on combustion technologies are highly efficient power plants that utilise solid waste as their fuel as opposed to oil, coal or natural gas. Far better than burning up energy to search, recover, process and convey the fuel from some distant source, waste-to-energy technology finds worth in what others consider garbage.
With reference to this report, waste-to-energy (WtE) facilities are considered as plants using municipal solid waste (MSW) as a primary fuel source for energy production. This includes direct combustion and advanced thermal, but not biological processes. The report covers the CAPEX spending of new and upgraded WtE plants globally. The report also forecasts MSW-processing capacity for global, regional and national markets from 2019-2029.
The report will answer questions such as:
• What are the prospects for the overall waste-to-energy industry?
• Where are the major investments occurring?
• Who are the key players in the waste-to-energy industry?
• What are the market dynamics underpinning the sector?
• How consolidated is the sector amongst the large industry players?
Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:
1) The report provides detailed profiles and analysis of 13 leading companies operating within the waste-to-energy market:
– Covanta
– China Everbright
– Sembcorp Industries
– Suez Environment
– Keppel Seghers Belgium
– Velia Environmental
– Wheelabrator
– Clean Association of Tokyo 23
– MVV Energie AG
– China Metallurgical Group (MCC)
– Hunan Junxin Environmental Protection
– GCL-Poly
– EDF
2) The study reveals where companies are investing in waste-to-energy and how much waste-processing capacity from WtE is expected. Analysis of three regional markets, national markets plus analysis of many more countries:
– The UK Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2019-2029
– The Polish Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2019-2029
– The Irish Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2019-2029
– The Danish Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2019-2029
– The Finnish Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2019-2029
– The Italian Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2019-2029
– The Swedish Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2019-2029
– The Czech Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2019-2029
– The Rest of Europe Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2019-2029
– The Indian Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2019-2029
– The Chinese Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2019-2029
– The Japanese Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2019-2029
– The Rest of Asia pacific Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2019-2029
– The US Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2019-2029
– The Canadian Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Latin American Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2019-2029
– The Middle East and African Waste-to-Energy Market Forecast 2019-2029
3) Discover details of hundreds of waste-to-energy projects revealing the following information in most cases:
– Company
– Project title
– TPA capacity
– MW capacity
– $m investment
– Completion year
– Status
4) Learn about the following business-critical issues:
– Legislation and landfill targets
– Costs
– Energy security
– Pollution and public opposition
– New technologies such as mass burn and advanced conversion
This independent 270-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With 237 tables and figures examining the waste-to-energy market space, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of your market including capital expenditure forecasts from 2019-2029, as well as analysis PLUS municipal waste processing capacity forecasts from 2019-2029, keeping your knowledge that one step ahead helping you to succeed.
