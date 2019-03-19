Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $2.5bn Low / Zero Alcohol Beer and Wine Market

Global Low / Zero Alcohol Beer and Wine Market Report 2019-2029

Beer and Wine, Supermarkets, Bar / Restaurant, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, Others

LONDON, Mar. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global low/zero alcohol beer and wine market is estimated to reach $2.5bn in 2024. The beer submarket is expected to hold 51% share of the global low/zero alcohol beer and wine market in 2024. The global low/zero alcohol beer and wine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% through the forecast period.

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 167-page report you will receive 97 tables and 70 figures– all unavailable elsewhere.

The 167-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global low/zero alcohol beer and wine market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading Visiongain's brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

• Global Low/Zero Alcohol Beer and Wine market forecast from 2019-2029

• Global Low/Zero Alcohol Beer and Wine market forecast from 2019-2029 by Type of Product:

• Beer

• Wine

Each submarket is further segmented by regional market: North America, Europe, Latin America and RoW.

• Global Low/Zero Alcohol Beer and Wine market forecast from 2019-2029 by Channel:

• Bar/ Restaurant

• Specialist Retailers

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Each submarket is further segmented by regional market: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and RoW.

• Global Low/Zero Alcohol Beer and Wine market forecast from 2019-2029 by Channel by Regional market:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• RoW

Each regional market is further segmented by type and by channel.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the global low/zero alcohol beer and wine market:

• Anheuser-Busch InBev

• Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

• Carlsberg A/S

• China Resources Snow Breweries Limited

• Heineken N.V.

• J. Lohr Winery Corporation

• Kirin Holdings Co Ltd

• Molson Coors Brewing Company

• Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd.

• Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd.

For each company, this report provides and discusses: a profile of the company, business developments, historical financial information, business segments, products/services, key financial ratios, financial outlook, a SWOT analysis.

• A SWOT analysis of the global low/zero alcohol beer and wine market.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the low/zero alcohol beer and wine market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report today Global Low / Zero Alcohol Beer and Wine Market Report 2019-2029: Beer and Wine, Supermarkets, Bar / Restaurant, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, Others.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-low-zero-alcohol-beer-and-wine-market-report-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

585 Wine Partners

Adnams

Amazon

Anadolu Efes

Andrews Distributing Co.

Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Asia-Pacific Breweries

Aspall Cyder Limited

Baltika Breweries

Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephan

Beam, Inc.

Beer Hawk

Beer Wulf

Belize Brewing Company Ltd

Ben E. Keith Co.

Binding-Brauerei AG

Bitburger Brauerei

Bogle Vineyards

Brasil Kirin Holding S.A.

Brasserie Almaza S.A.L.

Brasserie Piedboeuf

Brauerei Beck & Co.

Brauerei Gebrüder Maisel GmbH & Co.

BrewDog

Bronco Wine Company

Brouwerij van Hoegaarden

Brown-Forman Wines

Budějovický Budvar, n.p.

C. Mondavi & Sons

Cambrew Limited

Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg Danmark A/S

Castle Rock winery

CEDC

Cervecería Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma, S.A. de C.V.

Cervecería Vegana S.A.

CFAO

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited

China Resources Enterprise, Limited

China Resources Snow Breweries Limited

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (Pty) Ltd

Columbia Distributing

Constellation Brands

Coopers Brewery Limited

Coors Brewing Company (Molson-Coors)

Delicato family Vineyards

Diageo

Domaine Chandon Winery

Don Sebastiani & Sons

Dry Drinker

E&J Gallo Winery

Eebria

Einbecker Brauhaus AG

ENOTECA CO., LTD.

Erdinger Weissbräu

F. Korbel & Bros.

Fentimans Ltd.

Foster's Wine Estates

Freixenet S.A.

Friesisches Brauhaus zu Jever GmbH & Co KG

Genesee Brewing Co. / Dundee Brewing Co.

Glazer's Family of Cos.

Gold Coast Beverage Distributors

Grolsch

Grolsch Bierbrouwerij N.V.

Groupe Castel

Grupo Modelo

Gruppo Campari

Guinness Ltd.

Hanseatische Getränke-Industrie (HGI) Holsten-Brauerei AG

Heineken N.V.

Heineken Nederland B.V.

Hensley Beverage Co.

HEXO Corp.

Hite-Jinro Group

Ironstone Vineyards

J. Lohr

Jackson Family Wines

JJ Taylor Cos. Inc.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited

Krombacher Brauerei

Kronenbourg Brewery

Labatt Brewing Company Ltd.

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Light Drinks

Löwenbräu AG

MADD Virgin Drinks

Manhattan Beer Distributors, LLC

Meantime

Mikkeller ApS

Miller Brewing Co.

Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton

Molson Coors Brewing Company

Molson Coors Canada (MCC)

Oetker Gruppe

Pabst Brewing Company

Paulaner Brauerei GmbH & Co. KG

Pernod Ricard

Peroni

Pittsburgh Brewing Co.

Precept Brands

Privatbrauerei Eichbaum GmbH & Co. KG

Re`my Cointreau

Republic National Distributing Co.

Reyes Beverage Group

Rodney Strong

Rutherford Wine Company

SABMiller Asia Limited

SABMiller Limited

SABMiller plc

San Antonio Winery

San Miguel Corporation (SMC)

Sapporo Holdings

Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P.

Southern Wine and Spirits

St. Pauli Brauerei C.L. Wilh. Brandt Gmbh & Co.

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd.

Suntory Holdings Limited

Swinkels Family Brewers

Tesco

Thaibev

The Alcohol-Free Shop

The Boston Beer Co.

The Charmer Sunbelt Group

The Coppola Companies

The Hess Collection

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

The Warsteiner Group

The Wine Group

Topa Equities Ltd.

Treasury Wine Estates

Trinchero Family Estates

Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd.

United Spirits Limited

Warsteiner Brauerei

Weisses Bräuhaus G. Schneider & Sohn GmbH

Wente Vineyards

Wimbledon Wine Company

Winery Exchange

Wirtz Beverage Group

Wise Bartender

Young's Market Co.

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain Ltd