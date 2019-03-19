Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $2.5bn Low / Zero Alcohol Beer and Wine Market
Mar 19, 2019, 06:00 ET
Global Low / Zero Alcohol Beer and Wine Market Report 2019-2029
Beer and Wine, Supermarkets, Bar / Restaurant, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, Others
LONDON, Mar. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global low/zero alcohol beer and wine market is estimated to reach $2.5bn in 2024. The beer submarket is expected to hold 51% share of the global low/zero alcohol beer and wine market in 2024. The global low/zero alcohol beer and wine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% through the forecast period.
Report Scope
• Global Low/Zero Alcohol Beer and Wine market forecast from 2019-2029
• Global Low/Zero Alcohol Beer and Wine market forecast from 2019-2029 by Type of Product:
• Beer
• Wine
Each submarket is further segmented by regional market: North America, Europe, Latin America and RoW.
• Global Low/Zero Alcohol Beer and Wine market forecast from 2019-2029 by Channel:
• Bar/ Restaurant
• Specialist Retailers
• Convenience Stores
• Others
Each submarket is further segmented by regional market: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and RoW.
• Global Low/Zero Alcohol Beer and Wine market forecast from 2019-2029 by Channel by Regional market:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• RoW
Each regional market is further segmented by type and by channel.
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the global low/zero alcohol beer and wine market:
• Anheuser-Busch InBev
• Asahi Group Holdings Ltd
• Carlsberg A/S
• China Resources Snow Breweries Limited
• Heineken N.V.
• J. Lohr Winery Corporation
• Kirin Holdings Co Ltd
• Molson Coors Brewing Company
• Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd.
• Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd.
For each company, this report provides and discusses: a profile of the company, business developments, historical financial information, business segments, products/services, key financial ratios, financial outlook, a SWOT analysis.
• A SWOT analysis of the global low/zero alcohol beer and wine market.
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the low/zero alcohol beer and wine market. You find data, trends and predictions.
