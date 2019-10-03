Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $23bn Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Drugs Industry and Market

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global macular degeneration and other retinal diseases market is estimated at $14.85bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Report Scope

• Global AMD and Other Retinal Diseases Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Revenue forecasts for Global AMD and Other Retinal Diseases Drugs Market by Disease Segment from 2019-2029:

• Wet AMD

• Dry AMD

• Diabetic Retinopathy

• Other Retinal Diseases

• Revenue forecasts for Global AMD and Other Retinal Diseases Drugs Market by Product from 2019-2029:

• Lucentis

• Eylea

• Avastin

• Visudyne

• Others

• Revenue forecasts for the Global AMD and Other Retinal Diseases Drugs Market by Region from 2019-2029:

• U.S.

• Japan

• China

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Brazil

• Russia

• India

• Rest of the World

• Discussion and profiles of the below selected leading companies:

• Acucela, Inc.

• Allergan Plc

• Bayer AG

• F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd.

• GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

• IVERIC bio, Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

• Valent Pharmaceuticals International, Plc

• Analysis of the Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats of the global AMD and other retinal diseases market

• The report also includes a SWOT and STEP analysis of the global AMD and other retinal diseases market

• Discussion on the pipeline for Wet AMD. Dry AMD and Diabetic Retinopathy

• Key questions answered by this report:

• How is the retinal diseases market evolving and what are the market prospects from 2018?

• What forces stimulate and restrain that market?

• What are the sales figures for retinal diseases?

• How will revenues of retinal diseases segments grow over the forecast period, 2019 to 2029?

• How will individual product sales develop to 2029?

• Which R&D pipeline products are likely to dominate the market in the next ten years, and what are their sales potentials?

• Which submarkets and national markets form the main drivers of the overall world market to 2029?

• How will social, technological, economic and political forces influence regional markets and world-level submarkets?

• How will market shares of top countries change by 2029 – with their revenues – and which regions will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading companies and what are their prospects over the forecasted period?

Companies covered in the report include:

Abbott

Acucela Pharmaceuticals

Alcon

Alimera Sciences

Allegro Opthalmics

Allergan

Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Avalanche Biotechnologies

Bayer Healthcare

Bioeq GmbH

Biophytis

Biovail Corporation

Bristol-Myers Squibb

CalTech

Cell Cure Neurosciences Ltd

Centocor

Chengdu Kanghong

Chengdu Kanghong Biotech

Clearside Biomedical

CoMentis

Daiichi Sankyo

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

ESBATech

Eye Gate Pharmaceuticals

ForSight Vision4

Gene Signal

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline

Hemera Biosciences

iCo Therapeutics

Icon Bioscience

Iconic Therapeutics

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Jiangsu T-mab BioPharma

Kala Pharmaceuticals

LPATH

Lpath, Inc.

MacuCLEAR

Mateon Therapeutics

Medical Need

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Mesoblast

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Molecular Partners

MorphoSys

Neuron Systems

Neurotech

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Oakwood Laboratories

Ocata Therapeutics (Advanced Cell Technology)

OHR Pharmaceutical

Ophthotech Corporation

OpRegen (Biotime)

Opthea

Ora Bio

Othera Pharmaceuticals

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Oxford BioMedica

Oxigene

PanOptica

Pfenex

Pfizer

pSivida

Quark

Regenerative Patch Technologies

Regeneron/Bayer

Regenxbio

ReVision Therapeutics

River Vision Development

Roche

RXi Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Santen Pharmaceutical

SARcode Bioscience

SciFluor Life Sciences

Senju Pharmaceutical

SGS Life Science Services

Stealth BioTherapeutics

StemCells

Stemedica Cell Technologies

SV Life Sciences

Third Rock Ventures

ThromboGenics

Tyrogenex

UCB

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Vitreoretinal Technologies

Xcovery Vision



List of Organisations Mentioned in the Report

Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology

Columbia University

Germany's Institut für Qualität und Wirtschaftlichkeit im Gesundheitswesen (IQWiG)

International Diabetes Federation

Italian Competition Authority (ICA)

Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

Macula and Retina Institute Glendale

NHS

NICE

Oregon Health and Science University

Retinal Research Institute

Riken Institute

UK's General Medical Council

University College London (UCL)

US National Eye Institute

World Health Organisation (WHO)

