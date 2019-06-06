Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $36bn Dermatological Drugs Market
Top 25 Dermatological Drugs Manufacturers 2019
Galderma, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Novartis, Eli Lilly, Mylan, Other Companies
Jun 06, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermatological drugs market has been growing over the last decade. A combination of significant new market launches, and corporate activities has changed the outlook of the pharmaceutical industry towards this market. The dermatological drugs market in 2018 was reported to be US$ 26.23bn. Visiongain's analysis of the market shows Humira, Stelara, Enbrel, Remicade, Otezla and Cosentyx among the top dermatological drugs driving the market at present.
Report Scope
• Assessment of the leading companies in the global dermatological drugs market. The list below shows some of the companies that are discussed in the report:
• Abbvie Inc.
• Allergan plc
• Almirall S.A.
• Amgen
• Astellas
• Bayer
• Concert Pharmaceuticals
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Galderma
• GlaxoSmithkline plc (GSK)
• Johnson & Johnson (J&J)
• Leo Pharma A/S
• Lupin Ltd
• Mayne Pharma
• Other companies
• For each company, the report provides information and discussion on:
• Total revenue forecast to 2028
• Dermatology segment revenue forecast to 2028
• The leading dermatology drugs revenue forecast to 2028
• Drugs portfolio
• Recent developments
• The report provides revenue forecast to 2028 for the following dermatological drugs:
• Epiduo
• Differin
• Stelara
• Remicade
• Humira
• Valtrex
• Lamisil
• Bactroban
• Dermovate
• Zyvox
• Protopic
• Solodyn
• Ziana
• Taltz
• Cosentyx
• Aczone
• Cubicin
• Elocon
• Absorica /Epirus
• Enbrel
• Doryx
• Canesten
• Bepanthen/Bepanthol
• Key questions answered by this report:
• How is the Dermatological Drugs Manufacturers market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the Dermatological Drugs Manufacturers market?
• What will be the main driver for the overall market to 2028?
• Will leading Dermatological Drugs Manufacturers broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
Companies covered in the report include:
23andMe, Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
AbbVie Inc.
Ablynx NV
Actavis plc
Advent International
Allergan plc
Almirall S.A.
American Academy of Dermatology (AAD)
Amgen
ARMO BioSciences
Astellas Pharma Inc.
Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Bayer AG
Calico Life Sciences LLC
Celgene Corporation
Celgene International Sarl
Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Dermavant Sciences
Eli Lilly and Company
European Commission (EC)
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
FibroTx LLC
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Galapagos
Galderma
GlaxoSmithkline plc (GSK)
Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc.
Igenica Biotherapeutics
Janssen
Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Johnson & Johnson (J&J)
KNOW Bio
L'Oréal
Laboratorios Almirall, S.A.
Leo Pharma A/S
Lupin Ltd
Mayne Pharma Group Limited
Meda Aktiebolag
Merck
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
MorphoSys
Mylan N.V.
Nestlé
Nestle Skin Health S.A.
New Moon B.V.
Novan, Inc.
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)
Pierre Fabre S.A.
Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc.
Renaissance Acquisition Holdings, LLC.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
Rigontec
Roche
Roivant Sciences
Samsung BioLogics
Sandoz
SangStat
Sanofi
Stiefel Laboratories
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.
Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A Inc.
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Universal Cells, Inc.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals
Viralytics Limited
