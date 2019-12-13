Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the USD 10.5 Billion Civil Aviation Flight & Training Simulation Market

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Full-Flight Simulator, Fixed-Base Flight Training Device, Commercial Fixed-Wing Pilot Simulation Training, & Commercial Rotor-Wing Pilot Simulation Training – as well as forecasts by Geographical Region and Country (US, UK, Germany, China, India, Brazil, UAE & South Africa). Plus, Analysis of the Leading Players in the Market Space

• easyJet signs long-term training agreement with CAE valued at more than C$ 170 million

• Training and simulation providers rise to pilot shortage challenge

• TRU Simulation + Training signs agreement with Cathay Pacific Airways

• A concise definition and comprehensive analysis of the Flight & Training Simulation market from 2020 to 2030.

• An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the Flight & Training Simulation industry but also the growth potential of several submarkets – including Full-Flight Simulator, Fixed-Base Flight Training Device, Commercial Fixed-Wing Pilot Simulation Training, & Commercial Rotor-Wing Pilot Simulation Training.

• An informed forecast of the sales of six regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa.

• A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the Flight & Training Simulation market.

• Fourteen profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on the latest contract agreements, financial performances and international operations.

• Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market by Type, 2020-2030

– Commercial Fixed-Wing Pilot Simulation Training Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

– Commercial Rotor-Wing Pilot Simulation Training Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

– Fixed-Base Flight Training Device Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

– Full-Flight Simulator Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market by Geographical Region, 2020-2030

– Africa Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

– Asia-Pacific Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

– Europe Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

– Latin America Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

– Middle East Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

– North America Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market by Nation, 2020-2030

– Brazil Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

– China Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

– Germany Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

– India Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

– Rest of World Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

– South Africa Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

– U.A.E. Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

– U.K. Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

– U.S. Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

Companies covered in the report include:

3D Perception Inc

Aeromexico

Aerosim Technologies Inc

AeroStar Training Services

AgustaWestland

Airbus Group SE

Airways Aviation Academy

Alaska Airlines

Alerion

Alpha Aviation Group

Alsim

Ansett Aviation Training

Antycip Simulation

ATR Training Centre

Aviation Academy Austria

Avsoft International

AVT Simulation

Axis Flight Training Systems

BA CityFlyer

BAA Training

Barco NV

B-Design3D

Boeing Company

Bombardier Inc.

CAE Inc.

Caribbean Airlines

Cathay Pacific Airways

Cessna

Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC)

Connect Airways Limited

Coptersafety

CTC Aviation Group Limited

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Dassault

DC Aviation GmBH

Diamond Visionics LLC

easyJet

ECA Group

EDM Ltd

Elite Simulation Solutions

Embraer

Entrol

Environmental Tectonics Corporation

Equipe Simulation

Etihad Aviation Training

European Aviation Safety Agency

European Cockpit Association

European Union Aviation Safety Agency

Federal Aviation Administration

Fidelity Flight Simulation Inc. (F2Si)

Flight Simulation Company

Flight Simulation Technique Center

FlightSafety International

FMS

Frasca International Inc

FTEJerez (Flight Training Europe)

Gulf Aviation Academy

Gulfstream

Hawker

Helisim

Henan Civil Aviation Development and Investment Company (HNCA)

Indra Sistemas SA

International Airlines Group

International Civil Aviation Organization

JetBlue Airways (US)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA

LIAT Airline

Líder Aviação

LOT Polish Airlines

Lufthansa Aviation Training GmbH

Micro Nav Limited

Monarch Airlines

Moog Inc

MPS

Norwegian

One-G LLC

Opal-RT Technologies

Pacific Simulators

Pan Am International Flight Academy

Panamedia

Polish Air Navigation Agency

Presagis

Prescient Systems & Technologies Pte Ltd

Prince Sultan Aviation Academy

Qatar Airways

Quantum3D

Rockwell Collins

Royal Aeronautical Society

RSI Visual Systems

SAS Ireland

Saudi National Company of Aviation

Seeing Machines

Shandong Airlines

Simloc

SimTech Simulation Technology

Sky Airline

SoftekSim

Spirit Airlines

Thales Group SA

The British Airline Pilots' Association

The Saudi National Center of Aviation

TRU Simulation + Training

TUI UK

Turkish Airlines

UK Civil Aviation Authority

Uni Air

United Technologies Corp.

University of Krementchuck

Vietnam Airlines

Virgin Atlantic

Wilmington Learning Center

Wisesoft

