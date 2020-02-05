Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the USD 11.3 Billion Close Air Support Market
Close Air Support Market Report 2020-2030
Feb 05, 2020, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Aircraft Type (Manned Fixed-Wing, Unmanned Fixed-Wing and Rotary-Wing) & by Geographical Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA). Plus, Analysis of the Leading Players in the Market Space, Including Recent Agreed-Upon Contracts for Light Attack Aircrafts
• Navy selects four firms for potential $124m close air support contract
• US Air Force officially buying light-attack planes
• UAE first contract for home-grown light attack aircraft
These are just some of the business-critical headlines that have surfaced about your industry this year. How are you, and your company, reacting to news such as this? By ordering and reading our new report today, you will be fully informed and ready to act.
What does the future hold for the Close Air Support market?
Visiongain's new study supplies the answer to you and provides it to you NOW.
In this new, 105-page report, you will receive approximately 100 tables and charts as well as independent, impartial and objective analysis.
By ordering and reading this report today, you will be given:
• A concise definition and comprehensive analysis of the Close Air Support market from 2019 to 2029.
• An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the Close Air Support industry but also the growth potential of several submarkets – including manned fixed-wing, unmanned fixed-wing, and rotary-wing.
• An informed forecast of the sales of four geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East/Africa.
• A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the Close Air Support market.
• Ten profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on the latest financial performances and R&D expenses.
Governments, agencies & organisations actively working or interested in the Close Air Support industry will also find significant value in our research.
Predictions for the global market and submarkets – what's possible?
Along with an evaluation of the current level of international investment in the Close Air Support market, this report provides measured forecasts for two submarkets covering the period 2019 to 2029.
• Close Air Support Market by Aircraft Type, 2020-2030
• Manned Fixed-Wing Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Unmanned Fixed-Wing Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Rotary-Wing Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Close Air Support Market by Geographical Region, 2020-2030
• North America Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• France
• Russia
• Turkey
• United Kingdom
• Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Japan
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• The Middle East & Africa Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Saudi Arabia
• United Arab Emirates
• Israel
• Iran
• Rest of MEA
Companies covered in the report include:
ADS Group
Advancia IT SYSTEM
AEG
Aermacchi
Aeronautical Technical Institute
Aerospatiale
AIDC
Albatros
Alenia Aermacchi
AMX International
Armstrong Whitworth
Australian Department of Defence
Australian Department of Defence Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group
AVIC
BAE Systems MAS Division
BAE Systems Plc.
Blackburn Aircraft
Boeing
Brazilian Air Force
Breguet
Chengdu
Civil Aviation Authority of Israel
Curtis Falcom
Dassault
Defence Avionics Research Establishment (DARE)
Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)
Dornier
Douglas
Embraer EMB 312 Tucano
Eurofighter Typhoon
F-35 Norwegian, Italian Reprogramming Lab (NIRL)
Fairchild
Fairey Fawn
FMA
Fokker C.V
French Air Force
General Dynamics
German Air Force
HAL
Hungarian Air Force
Indian Air Force
Indian Army
Indonesian Air Force
Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica - ITA
Israel Ministry of Defense
Israeli Air Force
Israeli Ministry of Defense
Israeli MoD
ITA International
Italian Air Force
Italian Army
Italian Ministry of Defence
Jacobs Northington Consulting, LLC Appcast
KAI
Kaluga Research Institute of Radio Engineering (KNIRTI)
Katmai
Katmai Government Services
Korea Aerospace Industries
Leidos
Lockheed
Mainsail Group
McDonnell Douglas
Mikoyan
Mikoyan-Gurevich
Mitsubishi
Mobius Industries USA, Inc. Allgemeine Elektricitats -Gesellschaft AG
NATO
Naval Research Laboratory Tactical Electronic Warfare Division
Oasis Systems the Select Group Textron ManTech Lockheed Martin Bevilacqua Research Corporation CAE
Office for Naval Research
Organisations Mentioned in This Report
Pakistan Aeronautical Complex
Pakistan Air Force
Panavia Tornado
People's Liberation Army (PLA)
Rand Corporation
RDR, Inc.
Rostec
Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF)
Royal Canadian Air Force
Royal Danish Air Force (RDAF)
Royal Moroccan Air Force.
Royal Netherlands Air Force
Royal Norwegian Air Force
Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF)
Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF)
Russian Air Force
Russian Army
Russian Federal Treasury
Russian Ministry of Defence
Saab
Saab
Saudi Arabia National Guard (SANG)
SIPRI
Soko
Sukhoi
Summit Technical Solutions, LLC
Swedish Air Force.
Transparency International
Turkish Air Force
U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
U.S. Army
U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation
U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)
UK Defence Electronic Warfare Centre (DEWC)
UK Ministry of Defence (MoD)
UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) Underwater Systems Architecture Advisory Service (USAAS)
UK Royal Air Force (RAF')
United Arab Emirates Navy
United Nation (UN)
University of Lincoln
US Air Force Reserve
US Defense Science Board
Warner Robins Air Logistics Center
Xian
SOURCE Visiongain
