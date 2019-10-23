Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the USD 11.5 Billion Commercial Counter-UAV Market

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Type (Detection – Radio-Frequency, Radar, Electro-Optical, Infrared, Others & Countermeasure – Laser, Jamming, Interception), by Platform (Ground-Based, Handheld, UAV-Based) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Rest of World). Plus, Analysis of the Leading Countries & Players in the Market Space

Visiongain expects the Commercial Counter-UAV market to generate sales of USD 282.5 million in 2019 and estimates that this figure will increase to USD 11.5 billion by 2029. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the forecast period is 44.3 per cent.

This Report Addresses the Pertinent Issues, Such As:

• How is the Commercial Counter-UAV market evolving?

• How will each Commercial Counter-UAV submarket segment grow over the forecast period, and how much sales revenue and production will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• What is driving and restraining the Commercial Counter-UAV market?

• How will shares of the regional markets change by 2029 and which state will lead the market in the same year?

• Who are the leading players, and what products and solutions do they currently offer?

Research & Analysis Highlights

• Independent, impartial and objective analysis of the Global Commercial Counter-UAV market from 2019 to 2029, including almost 200 tables and charts.

• Forecasts by system type, platform and geographic region, covering the period 2019-2029.

• Commercial Counter-UAV Forecasts by Type, 2019-2029

– Detection Systems Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

• Radio-Frequency Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

• Radar Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

• Electro-Optical Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

• Infrared Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

• Other Detection Methods Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

– Countermeasure Systems Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

• Laser Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

• Jamming Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

• Interception Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

• Commercial Counter-UAV Forecasts by Platform, 2019-2029

– Ground-Based Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

– Handheld Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

– UAV-Based Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

• Commercial Counter-UAV Forecasts by Region, 2019-2029

– North America Market Forecast, 2019-2029

– Europe Market Forecast, 2019-2029

– Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2019-2029

– Rest of World Market Forecast, 2019-2029

• Details of the most significant counter-drone technologies on the market.

• Profiles of the 10 leading companies involved in the manufacturing of C-UAV systems – including a brief overview of their operations and a table of their most recent product developments & launches.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/commercial-counter-uav-c-uav-market-report-2019-2029/

Companies covered in the report include:

Aaronia AG

Acorn Growth Companies

Advanced Ballistic Concepts

Aerialtronics

Aeryon Labs, Inc.

Airbus

AirMap

ALSOK

Altitude Angel

Amazon

ANTIDRONE

Anti-Drone

API Technologies Corp.

Aveillant

Battelle Memorial Institute

Black Sage Technologies

Blighter Surveillance System

Boeing

Booz Allen Hamilton

Bosch

BSS Holland BV

CerbAir

Chenega Europe

Chess Dynamics Ltd

CTS Technology

DCAA

Dedrone

Defense Research and Development Canada

Department 13

DeTect, Inc.

DJI

Domestic Drone Countermeasures LLC

Domino

Drone Defence

Drone Labs

DroneShield, LLC

DSNA Services

Echo Radar Systems

Electro Optical Industries

Federal Aviation Administration

Flex Force

Flex Force Enterprises Inc.

French Aviation Regulatory Authority

French Postal Service

Genetec

Grupo Sese

Gryphon Sensors

Guards From Above

Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore

Japan Post Company

JCPX Development

Kelvin Hughes

Korea Post

Liteye Systems, Inc

MALOU Tech

MCTech

Meritis

MITRE Corporation

Muscat International Airport

MyDefence Communication

My-konsult AB

NASA

OpenWorks Engineering

Plextek Group

Prime Consulting & Technologies

R&N Khimji LLC

Radio Hill Technologies

Rakuten

Robin Radar Systems BV

S-Connect

SEAT

Sensofusion

SF express

SkySoft-ATM

Snake River Shooting Products

Spanish Aviation Safety and Security Agency (AESA)

Squarehead Technology

SRC, Inc.

Star UAV system

Theiss UAV Solutions

UAVOS

UK Airprox Board

UK government

US Department of Defense

US Marine Corps

WhiteFox

Yuneec

ZF

Zomato

SOURCE Visiongain