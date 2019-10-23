Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the USD 11.5 Billion Commercial Counter-UAV Market
Commercial Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Market Report 2019-2029
Oct 23, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Type (Detection – Radio-Frequency, Radar, Electro-Optical, Infrared, Others & Countermeasure – Laser, Jamming, Interception), by Platform (Ground-Based, Handheld, UAV-Based) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Rest of World). Plus, Analysis of the Leading Countries & Players in the Market Space
Visiongain expects the Commercial Counter-UAV market to generate sales of USD 282.5 million in 2019 and estimates that this figure will increase to USD 11.5 billion by 2029. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the forecast period is 44.3 per cent.
This timely, 127-page study will enhance your strategic decision making, update you with crucial market developments and, ultimately, help to maximise your company's profitability and potential.
Read on to discover even more ways of how this report can help to develop your business.
This Report Addresses the Pertinent Issues, Such As:
• How is the Commercial Counter-UAV market evolving?
• How will each Commercial Counter-UAV submarket segment grow over the forecast period, and how much sales revenue and production will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• What is driving and restraining the Commercial Counter-UAV market?
• How will shares of the regional markets change by 2029 and which state will lead the market in the same year?
• Who are the leading players, and what products and solutions do they currently offer?
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/commercial-counter-uav-c-uav-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
Research & Analysis Highlights
• Independent, impartial and objective analysis of the Global Commercial Counter-UAV market from 2019 to 2029, including almost 200 tables and charts.
• Forecasts by system type, platform and geographic region, covering the period 2019-2029.
• Commercial Counter-UAV Forecasts by Type, 2019-2029
– Detection Systems Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
• Radio-Frequency Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
• Radar Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
• Electro-Optical Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
• Infrared Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
• Other Detection Methods Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– Countermeasure Systems Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
• Laser Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
• Jamming Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
• Interception Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
• Commercial Counter-UAV Forecasts by Platform, 2019-2029
– Ground-Based Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– Handheld Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
– UAV-Based Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029
• Commercial Counter-UAV Forecasts by Region, 2019-2029
– North America Market Forecast, 2019-2029
– Europe Market Forecast, 2019-2029
– Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2019-2029
– Rest of World Market Forecast, 2019-2029
• Details of the most significant counter-drone technologies on the market.
• Profiles of the 10 leading companies involved in the manufacturing of C-UAV systems – including a brief overview of their operations and a table of their most recent product developments & launches.
How This Report Will Benefit You
• You will most likely have a body of conflicting and unclear information, and so you require one, definitive report to base your business decisions upon. This Visiongain study provides the clarity and expertise that you are after.
• Our insightful report speaks to your need for reliable market data, fair-minded analysis and authoritative conclusions. This will help you to develop informed growth strategies.
• You need the information in an easily digestible form. This report excels at delivering just that.
• Our forecasts give you a crucial advantage by enhancing your strategic decision making.
• Knowledge is vital to you and your business, and you desire as much evidence as possible to inform crucial investment decisions. Let Visiongain increase your industry knowledge, build your technical insight and strengthen your competitor analysis.
• In short, without this exhaustive Visiongain report, you will fall into the same pitfalls as your competitors.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/commercial-counter-uav-c-uav-market-report-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Aaronia AG
Acorn Growth Companies
Advanced Ballistic Concepts
Aerialtronics
Aeryon Labs, Inc.
Airbus
AirMap
ALSOK
Altitude Angel
Amazon
ANTIDRONE
Anti-Drone
API Technologies Corp.
Aveillant
Battelle Memorial Institute
Black Sage Technologies
Blighter Surveillance System
Boeing
Booz Allen Hamilton
Bosch
BSS Holland BV
CerbAir
Chenega Europe
Chess Dynamics Ltd
CTS Technology
DCAA
Dedrone
Defense Research and Development Canada
Department 13
DeTect, Inc.
DJI
Domestic Drone Countermeasures LLC
Domino
Drone Defence
Drone Labs
DroneShield, LLC
DSNA Services
Echo Radar Systems
Electro Optical Industries
Federal Aviation Administration
Flex Force
Flex Force Enterprises Inc.
French Aviation Regulatory Authority
French Postal Service
Genetec
Grupo Sese
Gryphon Sensors
Guards From Above
Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore
Japan Post Company
JCPX Development
Kelvin Hughes
Korea Post
Liteye Systems, Inc
MALOU Tech
MCTech
Meritis
MITRE Corporation
Muscat International Airport
MyDefence Communication
My-konsult AB
NASA
OpenWorks Engineering
Plextek Group
Prime Consulting & Technologies
R&N Khimji LLC
Radio Hill Technologies
Rakuten
Robin Radar Systems BV
S-Connect
SEAT
Sensofusion
SF express
SkySoft-ATM
Snake River Shooting Products
Spanish Aviation Safety and Security Agency (AESA)
Squarehead Technology
SRC, Inc.
Star UAV system
Theiss UAV Solutions
UAVOS
UK Airprox Board
UK government
US Department of Defense
US Marine Corps
WhiteFox
Yuneec
ZF
Zomato
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Military Battery Technologies Market Report 2019-2029
Nano-UAV Market Report 2019-2029
Performance-Based Logistics (PBL) Technologies in the Defence Industry 2019-2029
Special Mission Aircraft Market Report 2019-2029
Military Aviation Sensors & Switches Market Report 2019-2029
Military Aircraft Avionics Market Report 2019-2029
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article