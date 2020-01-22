Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the USD 32.8 Billion Smart Weapons Market

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Platform (Land-Based, Airborne, & Naval), by Type (Radar-, GPS-, Infrared-, Laser- & Other-Guided Weapons) & by Geography (Canada, China, Germany, India, Kuwait, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, UAE, UK, US & Rest of World). Plus, Analysis of the Leading Players in the Market Space

• US Navy awards BAE Systems with $2.6B contract for precision-guided rockets

• Elbit Systems awarded $30M contract to provide high-precision guided mortar munitions

• Japan awards Kongsberg follow-on contract for Joint Strike Missiles

• Boeing awarded $6.5B contract for JDAM guided bomb tailkits

• Lockheed, Rafael sign agreement for precision bombs

These are just some of the business-critical headlines that have surfaced about your industry in the last 18 months. How are you, and your company, reacting to news such as this? By ordering and reading our new report today, you will be fully informed and ready to act.

What does the future hold for the Military Smart Weapons market?

In this new, 144-page Visiongain report, you will receive 180 tables and charts as well as independent, impartial and objective analysis

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-smart-weapons-market-report-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

By ordering and reading this report today, you will be given:

• A concise definition and comprehensive analysis of the Military Smart Weapons market from 2020 to 2030.

• An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the Smart Weapons industry but also the growth potential of several submarkets – including Land-Based, Airborne, and Naval smart weapons as well as Radar-, GPS, Infrared-, and Laser-Guided munitions.

• An informed forecast of the sales of twelve nations – Canada, China, Germany, India, Kuwait, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, U.A.E., U.K., and U.S.

• A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the Smart Weapons market.

• Nine profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on the latest financial performances and R&D expenses.

Predictions for the global market and submarkets – what's possible?

Along with an evaluation of the current level of international investment in the Military Smart Weapons market, this report provides measured forecasts for three submarkets covering the period 2020 to 2030.

• Military Smart Weapons Market by Platform, 2020-2030

• Land-Based Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Airborne Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Naval Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Military Smart Weapons Market by Type, 2020-2030

• Radar-Guided Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• GPS/INS-Guided Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Infrared-Guided Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Laser-Guided Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Other-Guided Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Military Smart Weapons Market by Geography, 2020-2030

• United States Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Canada Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• United Kingdom Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Germany Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Russia Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• China Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• India Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• South Korea Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Qatar Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Kuwait Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Saudi Arabia Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• United Arab Emirates Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Rest of World Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-smart-weapons-market-report-2020-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

BAE Systems

Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen

Lockheed Martin

MBDA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Textron, Inc.

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Fire Control System Market Report 2020-2030

Weapons Carriage & Release System Market Report 2020-2030

Small & Tactical UAV Fuel Cell Market Report 2020-2030

Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market Report 2019-2029

Remote Weapon Station Market Report 2019-2029

Supersonic & Hypersonic Missiles Market Report 2019-2029

SOURCE Visiongain