Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities within the $1.7bn Bioreactors Market

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bioreactors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% in the second half of the forecast period. In 2018, the single-use bioreactors segment held the largest share in the global bioreactors market.

How this report will benefit you



Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 259-page report you will receive 101 tables and 108 figures– all unavailable elsewhere.

The 259-page Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the global bioreactors market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-bioreactors-market-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

Report Scope

• Global Bioreactor market forecasts from 2020-2030

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global bioreactor market by type of material:

• Glass

• Stainless-Steel

• Single-Use Bioreactors

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global bioreactor market by scale:

• 1-20L

• 20-200L

• 200-1500L

• Above 1500L

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global bioreactor market by usage:

• Lab-Scale Production

• Pilot-Scale Production

• Full-Scale Production

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global bioreactor market by end-user:

• R&D Departments

• Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

• Contract Research Organizations

• Other End-Users

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for these regional and national markets:

• US

• EU5: Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain

• BRIC: Brazil, Russia, India, China

• Japan

• Rest of the World

Each country is further broken down by type of material, usage, scale and end-user.

• Our study gives qualitative analysis of the bioreactors market. It discusses the Drivers and Restraints that influence this market as well as the Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the bioreactors market.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the bioreactors industry:

• Applikon Biotechnology Inc. (U.S.)

• BBI-Biotech GmbH (Germany)

• Bioengineering AG (Switzerland)

• Danaher Corporation (U.S)

• Eppendorf AG (Germany)

• GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of General Electric Company) (U.S.)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Sartorius AG (Germany)

• Solaris Biotech (Italy)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)

• Key questions answered by this report:

• How is the bioreactors market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the bioreactors market?

• What are the market shares of each segment of the overall bioreactors market in 2018?

• How will each bioreactor submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will the market shares for each bioreactor submarket develop from 2018 to 2030?

• Will leading national bioreactors markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• How will the industry evolve during the period 2018 to 2030?

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-bioreactors-market-2020-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Association of Clinical Research Organizations

Applikon Biotechnology Inc.

BBI-Biotech GmbH

Bioengineering AG

Danaher Corporation

EMD Performance Materials

EMD Serono

Eppendorf AG

Essen BioScience Inc.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

GE Healthcare

GEA Pharma Systems

G-CON Manufacturing

Merck KGaA

Merck Serono

Merck Millipore

MilliporeSigma

National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE)

Pall Corporation

Pfizer

RoosterBio Inc

Sartorius AG

Solaris Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Xcellerex, Inc.

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2019-2029

Biologics Market Trends and Forecasts 2019-2029

Top 25 Biosimilar Drug Manufacturers 2019

Global Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics Market 2019-2029

Next-Generation Biologics Market Forecast to 2029

SOURCE Visiongain