Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $118 Billion Cyber Security Market
Cyber Security Market Report 2019-2025
Sep 23, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Solutions (Risk and Compliance Management, Unified Threat Management (UTM), Security Incident Management, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Encryption, Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPSs), Others), by Services (Professional Services, Managed Services), by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), by User Type (SMEs, Large Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (Aerospace and Defence, BFSI, Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others) PLUS Regional and Leading National Market Analysis and Profiles of Leading Companies
The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Cyber Security market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $118bn in 2019.
Now: "At the beginning of 2019, French Defence Secretary Florence Parly publicly acknowledged in a speech delivered at the Forum International de Cybersecurité in Lille, France that her nation was changing its posture from 'active defence' to 'offensive cyber capabilities.'" This is an example of the business-critical headline that you need to know about – and more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?
Report Scope
• Analysis of Key Players in the Cyber Security Market
• Cisco Systems
• Dell EMC
• FireEye
• Hewlett Packard Enterprises
• IBM Corporation
• Intel Corporation
• Lockheed Martin Corporation
• Northrop Grumman Corporation
• Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
• Sophos Ltd.
• Symantec Corporation
• TrendMicro Incorporated
• Global Cyber Security Industry Analysis and Outlook From 2019-2029
• Cyber Security Market Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029 by Solutions
• Risk and Compliance Management Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Unified Threat Management (UTM) Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Security Incident Management Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Identity and Access Management (IAM) Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Encryption Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPSs) Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Other Solutions Cyber Security Forecast 20192-2029
• Cyber Security Market Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029 by Services
• Professional Services Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Managed Services Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Regional and Leading National Cyber Security Market Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029
• North America Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• US Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Canada Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Mexico Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Europe Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Germany Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• UK Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• France Cyber Security Forecast 2019 – 2029
• Italy Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Russia Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• China Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Japan Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• India Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• South Korea Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Australia Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• LAMEA Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Latin America Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Middle East Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Africa Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Cyber Security Market Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029 by Deployment Type
• On-Premises Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Cloud Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Cyber Security Market Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029 by User Type
• SMEs Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Large Enterprises Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Cyber Security Market Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029 by Industry Vertical
• Cyber Security in Aerospace and Defence Forecast 2019-2029
• Cyber Security in BFSI Forecast 2019-2029
• Cyber Security in Public Sector Forecast 2019-2029
• Cyber Security in Healthcare Forecast 2019-2029
• Cyber Security in IT and Telecom Forecast 2019-2029
• Cyber Security in Energy and Utilities Forecast 2019-2029
• Cyber Security in Manufacturing Forecast 2019-2029
• Cyber Security in Other Industries Forecast 20192-2029
Companies covered in the report include:
ACE Group
ADACOM
Airbus Defence and Space
Akamai Technologies
AlgoSec
AlienVault
Alion Science and Technology
Alphabet
AT&T
Autodesk
Avast
AVG Technologies
BAE Systems
Baraccuda Networks
Barbaricum LLC
Baum
BitDefender
Blue Coat Systems
Boeing Defense, Space & Security
Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.
British Airways
Bull
Capgemini
Capita
Carahsoft Technology
Carbon Black
Cisco Systems
CommVerge Solutions
Crowdstrike
Cyber Defence Information Assurance
CyberArk
CyberPolicy
Darktrace
Deep Root Analytics
Dell EMC
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd
Digital Shadows
Equifax
Ernst&Young Global Ltd
ESET
Exelis, Inc.
Experian
F5 Networks
Facebook
FireEye
Fortinet
F-Secure
GE
Gemalto
General Dynamics Corporation
Georgia Tech Applied Research Corporation
Google
Guidance Software
Hastings Direct
Hitachi
Holiday Inn
Honeywell Process Solutions
Hootsuite
Huawei
IBM Corporation
Iboss
Identity Theft Guard Solutions LLC
Ingram Micro
Intel
InterContinental Hotels Group
Isis Defence
Juniper Networks
Kaspersky
Kimpton Hotels
KIOSK Information Systems
KPMG
Kudu Dynamics LLC
L-3 Communications
LANDesk Software
Leidos Inc
Lockheed Martin
LogRhythm
MacAulay-Brown, Inc.
Maersk
Malwarebytes Anti-Malware
ManTech Advance Systems International, Inc.
McAfee
Merck
Micro Focus (Novell)
Netflix
Northrop Grumman Information and Technology, Inc
O2
Oak Ridge
Oce
Onyx Healthcare
Optiv Security
Orange
Panda Security
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC)
Professional Project Services Inc.
Proofpoint, Inc.
Quora
Radware
Raytheon
Raytheon BBN Technologies Corp
Resilient Systems
Rockwell Automation
Romstedt Technology Research Corp.
root9B
Rosneft
RUAG
Safran
Sierra Nevada Corporation
SMS Data Products Group Inc.
Solers Inc.
SonicWall
Sophos Ltd
Splunk
Sqrrl Data
SurfRight
Symantec Corporation
TASC, Inc.
Telos Corporation
Thales Group
Tripwire
True North Automation
Under Armor
Utilidata
Vencore Labs Inc
Veracode
Verisign
Verizon
Visa, Inc.
VMware
Vormetric
WatchGuard
Waterfall Security Solutions
Webroot
Willis Group Holdings
Wyle Laboratories, Inc.
X Technologies, Inc
Yahoo!
Zurich Insurance
List of Other Organisations Mentioned in the Report
Brazilian National Monetary Council
Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
Cloud Security Alliance (CSA)
Control Systems Security Centre (CSSC)
European Parliament
Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC)
General Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee
General Office of the State Council
Government of Australia
Government of Brazil
Government of Canada
Government of China
Government of France
Government of Japan
Government of Saudia Arabia
Government of UK
Information Technology Promotion Agency (IPA)
Interpol
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Marine Corps Enterprise Network
Ministry of Defence (MoD)
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)
Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC)
National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT)
National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)
NIS Cooperation Group
SASSETA (Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority)
SETA (Sector Education and Training Authority)
Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA)
The Council of Economic Advisors
The Federal Ministry of Education and Research German
The Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA)
The Ministry of Public Security (MPS)
The National Cyber-Security Center
The National Police Agency's Cyber Terror Response Center
The Ponemon Institute
The Russian Ministry of Defence
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute
US Air Force
US Army
US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency
US Defence Logistics Agency
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
