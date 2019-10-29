Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $13.8bn Advanced Wound Care Market
Advanced Wound Care Market Forecast 2019-2029
Revenue Prospects by Products for Active Wound Care Dressings (Antimicrobial, Foam, Hydrocolloid, Film, Alginate, Hydrogel, Other), Wound Care Devices (NPWT, Ultrasound, Other) and Wound Care Biologics (Skin Replacement, Collagen-Based, Cell-Based, Other), Applications, End-Users and National Market
LONDON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global advanced wound care market was valued at $9.2bn in 2018. The largest segment of the advanced wound care market will continue to be active wound care throughout the forecast period. However, this segment will continue to lose market shares to wound care devices and wound care biologics sectors, from 55.2% in 2019 to 38.9% in 2029.
Forecasts to 2029 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects
• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2029, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.
Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets
Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are forecasts for 3 Classes of Advanced Wound Care by Products, 7 types of Advanced Wound Care market by application and 3 types of Advanced Wound Care market by end-user.
Advanced Wound Care Market by Product:
• Active Wound Care
• Wound Care Devices
• Wound Care Biologicals
Active Wound Care Dressings:
• Antimicrobial
• Foam
• Hydrocolloid
• Film
• Alginate
• Hydrogel
• Other
Advanced Wound Care Devices:
• Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
• Ultrasound Wound Therapy
• Other
Advanced Wound Care Biologics:
• Skin Replacement Therapy
• Collagen-Based Therapy
• Cell-Based Therapy
• Other
Advanced Wound Care Market by Application:
• Burns
• Trauma
• Surgical Wounds
• Diabetic Foot Ulcers
• Pressure Ulcers
• Venous Leg Ulcers
• Arterial Ulcers
Advanced Wound Care Market by End-User:
• Wound care centers and clinics
• Hospitals
• Home Health
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for these regional and national markets:
• North America: US, Canada, Mexico,
• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Latin America: Brazil, Rest of Latin America
• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World: Middle East, Africa
The revenue forecast of each regional market is further broken down by product, by application and by end-user.
The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Advanced Wound Care market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.
Key Questions Answered by this Report
• How is the advanced wound care market evolving?
• What are the drivers and restraints for the growth of the advanced wound care market?
• What are the market shares of each segment of the overall advanced wound care market in 2018?
• How will each advanced wound care submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• How will the market shares for each advanced wound care submarket develop from 2018 to 2029?
• Which individual therapies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?
• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2018 to 2029?
• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and submarkets?
• Will leading national advanced wound care markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2018 and 2029?
Companies covered in the report include:
3M Company
Acelity L. P., Inc.
Advanced BioHealing
Alliqua BioMedical
Anika Therapeutics
Arobella
Aspen
Avista Capital Partners
Avita Medical
B. Braun Medical
Bace Comércio Internacional
Beckton Dickinson
Boehringer
Brennan Medical
Bristol-Myers Squibb
C.R. Bard
Changchun JA Biotech
Coloplast A/ S
Convatec Group plc
Covalon
Covidien
Daewoong Pharmaceutical
Derma Sciences
Devon Medical Products
Dr. Suwelack Skin & Health Care
EdixoMed
Fraunhofer Institute
Genadyne
Genewel
Genzyme
Hartmann
Healthpoint
Histocell
Human BioScience
Innocoll
Innovative Therapies
Integra Life Science
KCI
Kimberley-Clark
Lescarden
LifeCell
Lightwave Technologies
Luqa Pharmaceuticals
MacroCure
Medela
MediWound
Medline
MiMedX
Misonix
Mölnlycke
Mo-Sci Corporation
Mundipharma
Nanotherapeutics
Nordic Capital Partners
Nuo Therapeutics
Organogenesis, Inc.
Osiris Therapeutics
Politec Saúde
Prizm Medical
Prospera
Sanuwave Health
Shandong Wego Newlife Medical Devices
Shire
Smith & Nephew, plc
Spiracur
Synapse Microcurrent
Systagenix
Talley Group
TEI Biosciences
Urgo
Vancive Medical Technologies
Vomaris Innovations
Winner Medical Group
Wound Management Technologies
Zhejiang Top Medical
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services
Central Drug Standard Control Organisation
Centre for Devices and Radiological Health
Cornell University
Global Harmonisation Task Force
Harvard University – Institute of Photomedicine
International Diabetes Federation
McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine: University of Pittsburgh
Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare
Nara University
National Competent Authorities
National Health Service
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency
RIKEN Center for Developmental Biology
Roszdravnadzor
Sistema Único de Saúde
United States Food and Drug Administration
University of California – Berkeley
World Health Organisation
