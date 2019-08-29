Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $17.55 Billion Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Market

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global LNG carrier market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of US17.55bn in 2019.

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.

In this brand new report you find 200+ in-depth tables, charts and graphs.

The 266 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global LNG carrier. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/liquefied-natural-gas-lng-carrier-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Report Scope

The Report Provides Detailed Profiles Of Key Companies Operating Within The LNG Carrier Market:

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI)

NYK Line.

Misc Berhad

STX Offshore and Shipbuilding

Hudong Zhonghua

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI)

Maran Gas Maritime Inc. (MGM)

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., (HHI) Ltd.

Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Forecasts From 2019-2029

Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Submarkets Forecasts, by Type 2019-2029

GTT No 96 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Forecasts 2019-2029

Mark III Forecasts 2019-2029

Moss Forecasts 2019-2029

SPB Forecasts 2019-2029

Small Scale Forecasts 2019-2029

Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Submarkets Forecasts, by Market Type 2019-2029

Retrofit/Conversion Forecast 2019-2029

New Build Forecast 2019-2029

Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Submarkets Forecasts, by Propulsion Type 2019-2029

XDF Forecast 2019-2029

ME-GI Forecast 2019-2029

SSD Forecast 2019-2029

TFDE Forecast 2019-2029

DFDE Forecast 2019-2029

Steam Forecast 2019-2029

Others Forecast 2019-2029

Leading Regional Players in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Market 2019-2029

China Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Forecast 2019-2029

Japan Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Forecast 2019-2029

South Korea Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Forecast 2019-2029

India Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Forecast 2019-2029

Greece Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Forecast 2019-2029

Qatar Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Forecast 2019-2029

Rest of the World Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Forecast 2019-2029

How will you benefit from this report?

• Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind

• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data

• Learn how to exploit new technological trends

• Realise your company's full potential within the market

• Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/liquefied-natural-gas-lng-carrier-market-report-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

A.P. Moller-Maersk Group

Alpha Tankers

Anadarko

Anangel Maritime Services

Angelicoussis Shipping Group

Anglo Eastern Group

Australia LNG

Awilco AS

Bernhard Schulte

BG Group

BGT (Bonny Gas Transport)

Boelwerf

Bonny Gas

BP

BPRL

Brunei Gas Carriers Sdn

Brunei LNG

BW Gas ASA

BW Maritime

Cameron

Canadian FortisBC Energy

Cardiff Gas

Celsius Tankers

Chandris (Hellas) Inc.

Chantiers de France-Dunkerque

Chevron

China LNG Shipping LNG

China Ocean Shipping Group.

China Petroleum and Chemicals Corp., Ltd

China Shipbuilding Group Corporation

China Shipping Group

China Shipping LNG

China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC)

Chubu Electric Power

CNIM (Constructions Navales et Industrielles de la Mediteranee)

CNOOC

CNOOC Energy Technology and Services Ltd.

CNPC

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL)

Constructions Navales et Industrielles de la Mediteranee

Cove Energy

Cryovision

CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Leasing

CSSC Wärtsilä Engine (Shanghai) Co (CWEC)

Daewoo

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME)

Dailian Construction Investment Corp.

Dailian Port

Deen Shipping

DNV GL

Dongguan Fuel Industrial

Dynacom Corporation

Dynacom Tankers Management

Dynagas (Dynacom)

Elcano

ENH

Eni

Excelerate

Exmar NV

ExxonMobil

Fincantieri

Fiskerstrand Verft

Flex LNG

Foshan Gas

Fujian Investment Development Co.

GAIL

GasLog

Gaz Transport

GazOcean

Gazprom

Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT)

GD (General Dynamics)

General Dynamics UK

Golar LNG

GTT

Guangdong Gas

Guangdong Yudean

Guangzhou Gas Group

Hainan Development Holding Co.

Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Company Ltd. (HHIC)

Hanjin Shipping Co. Ltd.

Hawaiian Electric Co.

HDW (Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft)

HDW Kiel

HHI

Höegh LNG

Hong Kong & China Gas

Hong Kong Electric

HSHI

Hudon

Hudong Heavy Machinery

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co,

Humpuss Intermoda Transportasi

Hyproc Shipping Co.

Hyundai Corporation

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Co.

Hyundai LNG

Hyundai Merchant Marine

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

HZ

I.M. Skaugen

IINO Kaiun Kaisha Ltd.

Imabari Shipbuilding

Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries

IZAR

Japan Marine United (JMU)

Japan Petroleum Exploration Company (Japex)

Japex

JERA Co., Inc.

Jiangsu Guoxin

JMU

Jovo Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" Line)

Kawasaki Sakaide Works

K-Line

K-Line America Inc.

Knutsen OAS Shipping

Korea Line Corporation

Kvaerner Masa

L&T Shipbuilding Ltd

La Ciotat (Chantiers Navales De La Ciotat)

Latsco Shipping

MAN Diesel and Turbo

Maran Gas Maritime Inc.

Maran Tankers

MBK

MHI

MISC

Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

Mitsui

Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

MO

Moss

Moss Rosenberg Verft

Nakilat

National Gas Shipping Co.

Ningbo Power Development Co LTD

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line)

Northrop Grumman

NYK Line

Ocean LNG

Oceanus LNG

OLT Offshore

Oman Shipping Co.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Pacific Oil and Gas

PetroChina

Petronas

Petronet

Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering (POED) Ltd.

Prometheus Energy

Pronav

Qatar Petroleum

Qingdao Port

Repsol

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Samho Heavy Industries

Samsung

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI)

Shell

Shenergy Group

Shenzhen Energy Group

Shenzhen Gas

Sinochem Corporation

Sinopacific Shipbuilding Group

Sinopec

Sirius Rederi

SK Shipping

Skangass AS

Sovcomflot

Statoil

Stena Bulk

STX Dalian

STX Finland

STX France

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding

STX Pan Ocean

STX Shipbuilding

Technigaz

Teekay Corporation

Teekay LNG Partners LP

Teekay Shipping

Thenamaris

Tokyo Century Corporation

Tokyo Electric Power Company

Total

Total Gas & Power Chartering Limited (TGPCL)

Toyota Motor Corporation

Tractebel Engineering (GDF SUEZ)

Trans Pacific Shipping 7 Limited

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

Universal Shipbuilding Corporation

Universal Shipping

Veka Deen LNG

Veka Group

Yamal Trade (ice)

Zhejiang Energy Group Co Ltd



Organisations mentioned

Department of Energy (DoE)

EIA

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Government of Canada

Government of Mexico

International Maritime Organisation (IMO)

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

The Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs in Russia (Vnesheconombank)

United Nations

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Small Scale LNG Market 2018-2028

Top 20 Small Scale LNG Companies 2019

FLNG Market Report 2018-2028

Small Mid-Scale LNGC / LNBV Market Report 2019-2029

LNG Yearbook 2018-2028

Top 20 LNG Infrastructure Companies 2019

SOURCE Visiongain