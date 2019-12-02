Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities within the $31.5 bn Anaerobic Digestion Market

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's most advanced projects use anaerobic digestion to reduce GHG emissions, supply electricity to the electrical grid, generate renewable natural gas (RNG), control water pollution through the management of nutrients, and produce valuable by-products such as bedding for livestock, organic fertilizer, compost, chemicals and building materials. Also, the U.S. untapped potential for 8,000 biogas systems which is likely to be deployed in a span of 10 years from now. These developments have led Visiongain to publish this unique report, which is crucial to your companies improved success. I thought it would be of interest to you.

• There are less than 10,00 AD facilities operational in Germany

• As of 2019, the total AD installed capacity is more than 60 MW

• Farm & Agriculture Residue remain the major source for AD facilities

Visiongain assesses that Capex and capacity of the global anaerobic digestion (AD) will reach $31.5 bn and 44 GW in 2029. Planned and upcoming AD projects is the key to driver for the double-digit growth rate till 2029, Growing demand for extracting biogas through the in-house setting-up of AD facilities serves the biggest driver of this market.

Included in the report is a lengthy discussion of the existing and upcoming AD facilities. The report includes 10 years forecast (upon which the CapEx and capacity forecasts are based), as well as laying out different types of waste source, investment options, digester types preferred for AD business.

• 2G Energietechnik GmbH

• Harvest Power

• Siemens AG

• Veolia as well as key analysis and assessment of other important players

2G Energietechnik GmbH

Harvest Power

Siemens AG

2Co Energy Limited

2G Cenergy Power Systems Technologies, Inc.

2G Energy AG

AB Energy

AC Shropshire Ltd

Acti-Zyme Products Ltd.

Addinol Lube Oil GmbH

Adnams Bio Energy Ltd

AgPower Group, LLC

Agraferm Technologies AG

AGreen Energy (AGE)

Agrivert Ltd

All Power Labs

All Waste Services Ltd

Anaergia Inc

Applied Technologies, Inc.

Aprovis Energy Systems GmBH

AQUA Engineers, Inc.

Arisdyne Systems

Avant Energy

Awite Bioenergie GmbH

Barfoot Energy Projects Ltd

Bauer North America

BDI - BioEnergy International AG

BGreen Energy (BGE)

Big Ox Energy

Bigadan A/S

BioCycle

BioEarth Energy

Bio-en Power Inc.

BIOFerm Energy Systems

Biogas Direct, LLC

Biogas Energy Partners

Biogas Recovery in the Agricultural Sector

Biogas Researchers Inc

Biogest

Biogest Energie un Wassertechnik GmbH

Bio-Terre Systems, Inc.

Blue Electron

Boerger, LLC

BTA International GmbH

BTS Biogas Srl/GmbH

California Bioenergy LLC

Cambi, Inc.

Camco Clean Energy

Cargill, Inc.

CG Schmidt, LLC.

CH Four Biogas, LLC

Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Fuel Partners, LLC

Clean Methane Systems LLC

ClearCove Systems

Clearfleau Limited

Cory Environmental Ltd

Covanta Energy Corporation

Covanta Holding Corporation

DCO Energy

DESOTEC

Deutches BiomassForschungsZentrum GmbH

DFI Dairy Industry Task Force on digesters

Digested Organics LLC

DODA USA, Inc

DVO, Inc.

Eco Sustainable Solutions Ltd

EcoEngineers

Ecomembrane LLC

Egmere Energy Ltd

Emerald Biogas Ltd

Energy 2001 Inc

Entec Biogas USA

entice Biogas USA

Environmental Fabrics, Inc.

Environmental Management Group International, Inc. (EMG)

EnviTec Biogas USA, Inc.

EUROTEC WTT

Evobios

Evolution of Biogas Systems

Evonik Industries

Exergy New Energy

Fernbrook Bio

FirmGreen, Inc.

Future Biogas

Gasunie

GE Jenbacher

Geomembrane Technologies, Inc. (GTI)

Governor's Inter-Agency Bioenergy Working Group

GrDF

Green Energy Solutions

Greenlane Biogas

Greenville Energy

GWE Biogas

Hallwick Energy

Harvest Power, Inc

Himark BioGas

Hitachi Zosen Inova U.S.A. LLC

HRS Heat Exchangers

IES Biogas

Industrial & Environmental Concepts, Inc. (IEC)

Inland Power Group

Institute for Biogas, Waste Management & Energy

Interstate Power Systems, Inc.

Invite Biogas USA, Inc.

Kurtz Bros., Inc

KWS SAAT SE

Landwarme GmbH

Liquid Dynamics Corporation

Local Generation Ltd

Malmberg Water AB

MT Energie GmbH

Northern Biogas

Organic Waste Systems (OWS), Inc.

Oxford Renewable Energy Ltd

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG & E)

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Parker Hannifin GmbH

Pentair Haffmans

Pharmer Engineering

Phoenix Energy

PlanET Biogas USA

Quasar Energy group

RCM International LLC

Regenis

Ringler Energy

Rio Tinto plc

R-Qubed Energy

Sattler AG

Schaumann BioEnergy GmbH

Schmack Biogas GmbH

Serge Ferrari S.A.S.

Shanks Waste Management

Siemens Industry, Inc.

Sierra Energy

Southern Californian Gas

Streisal GmbH

Subsea 7 SA

Tamar Energy

The Evolution of Biogas Systems (Evobios)

Tiry Engineering, Inc.

TNO

U.S. Biogas LLC

UEM Inc.

Unilever

Universal Sanitary Equipment Manufacturing Company (USEMCO)

UTS Bioenergy

Vanguard Renewables

Veolia

Veolia Biothane Anaerobic Treatment

Vulcan Renewables

Wal-Mart

Waste Management, Inc.

West Biofuels

Weston & Sampson

Williams Engineering Associates

Wilson Engineering Services, PC

Xylem Water Solutions

Yield Energy, Inc.

Zero Waste Energy LLC



Organisations/Association Mentioned in This Report

British Anaerobic Digestion Association

UK Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association (ADBA)

American Biogas Council (ABC)

Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association (ADBA)

Anaerobic Digestion Development Centre (ADDC)

Austrian Environment Agency

Bioenergy Association of California (BAC)

California Energy Commission

Californian Air Resources Board

Canadian Biogas Association (CBA)

Climate Change Select Committee

Colgate University

Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)

Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA)

Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC)

Energie Méthanisation Autonomie Azote (EMAA)

Energy Information Administration (EIA)

European Biogas Association (EBA)

European Union (EU)

European Union Environment Agency (EUEA)

Fraunhofer Institute for Wind Energy and Energy System Technology IWES

French Environment Agency

German Centre for Bioenergy Research (DBFZ)

Global Methane Initiative (GMI)

Groceries Manufacturers Association

HM Treasury

Institute for Biogas, Waste Management and Energy

International Energy Administration (IEA)

International Methane to Markets Partnership (IMMP)

Italian Agency for Environmental Protection and for Technical Services (APAT)

Landfill Methane Outreach Programme (LMOP)

National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA)

Public Utilities Commission (PUC)

Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA)

State of Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality

The Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association (ADBA)

The Bioenergy Association of California (BAC)

The California Association of Sanitation Agencies

The Climate Trust

The Institute for Biogas

The University of California

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA)

UK Environment Agency (EA)

United Nations – Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)

United Nations (UN)

