Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $42.3bn Lithium-Ion Battery Market

LONDON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts ($bn) by Type of Application (Industrial, Automotive, Consumer, Renewable & Grid Energy Storage), by Component (Cathode, Anode, Electrolytic), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, South America) Plus 22 Countries; Including Analysis of 15 Leading Companies.

With an incredible amount of attention devoted to the lithium-ion battery market, deriving market prospects and opportunities can be difficult. Visiongain has looked beyond the attention-grabbing headlines to create an accurate market research report that will help you arrive at logical, valuable conclusions that are grounded in reality- not media headlines.

Lithium-ion batteries are the crucial high-density battery technology being deployed in electric / hybrid electric vehicles, grid energy storage for intermittent renewable energy technologies such as wind and solar power and consumer electronics and other industrial applications.

Visiongain values the lithium-ion battery market at $42.3bn in 2019.

With global, national/regional, and submarket outlooks for the lithium-ion battery market, this report covers all the key aspects of this industry. In addition, the report profiles the leading companies in the lithium-ion battery market, plus providing drivers and restraints analysis of the market.

Featured content

• 252 Tables, Charts and Graphs

• Global Lithium-Ion Battery Forecasts From 2019-2029

• Global Lithium-Ion battery Pricing Forecast 2010-2030 ($ / kWh)

• Lithium-Ion Battery Submarket Forecasts by Application From 2019-2029

• Industrial Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Consumer Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Renewable & Grid Energy Storage Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Lithium-Ion Battery Submarket Forecasts by Component From 2019-2029

• Cathode Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Anode Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Electrolytic Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• National / Regional Lithium-Ion Battery Forecasts From 2019-2029

• North America Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• US Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Mexico Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• France Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Italy Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• UK Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Spain Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Russia Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Norway Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Netherlands Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• China Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• South Korea Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• India Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• ASEAN Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Oceania Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• South America Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Argentina Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Brazil Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Latin America Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Middle East & Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Saudi Arabia Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• UAE Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• South Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Middle East & Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029

• Supporting Analysis Explaining the Trends

• Profiles Of Key Players

• Panasonic Corporation

• Toshiba Corporation

• Johnson Controls

• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

• LG Chem Ltd.

• BYD Co. Ltd.

• GS Yuasa Corporation

• Hitachi Ltd

• Sony Energy Devices Corporation

• Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC)

• Philips AG

• Tesla Inc.

• Renault Group

• Lithium Werks

• Varta Storage

The lithium-ion market is forecast for continual growth. With a Visiongain report, you can learn how the development of this market could affect you. With 252 tables, charts and graphs, this 227-page report will be of interest to you.

