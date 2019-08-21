Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $424bn Generic Drugs Market
Generic Drugs Market Forecast 2019-2029
Aug 21, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth in Leading Regional and National Markets – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa, Latin America, US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, India, China, Australia, South Korea, Japan, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Teva, Novartis, Mylan, Pfizer, Abbott, Sun Pharma, Aspen, Fresenius Kabi, Sanofi, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, Apotex
The generic drugs market is estimated to have reached $257.3bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% in the first half of the forecast period. Asia-Pacific held 31% of the generic drugs market in 2018.
Report Scope
• Generic Drugs Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Generic Drugs Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Regional and National Market:
• North America: U.S., Canada
• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle east & Africa
• Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
• Profiles and generic drugs revenue forecasts from 2019-2029 of these selected leading companies:
• Abbott
• Apotex
• Aspen
• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
• Fresenius Kabi
• Mylan
• Novartis
• Pfizer
• Sanofi
• Sun Pharma
• Teva
• Qualitative analysis of the generic drugs market:
• SWOT Analysis of the generic drugs market
• Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the generic drugs market
• Discussion on factors that drive and restrain the generic drugs market
• Key Questions Answered by This Report:
• How is the global market for generic drugs evolving?
• What are the major factors driving and restraining the generic drugs market dynamics?
• What were the market shares of the leading national markets in the global generic drugs market in 2018?
• How will each of these national markets grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these markets account for by 2029?
• How will the market shares for each of the national markets develop from 2018 to 2029?
• Which particular national markets will be the main drivers of growth in the global market for generics from 2018 to 2029?
• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and submarkets?
• What are the predictions for partnerships, consolidation for existing players and the potential prospects for new market entrants?
• How will the industry sector evolve as legislations around patents and patent expiries change during the period between 2018 and 2029?
Companies covered in the report include:
Abbott Laboratories
AbbVie
Able Labs
Aché
Actavis
Agila Specialties
Akron Pharmaceuticals
Alkem Laboratories
Allergan
Amgen
Anterios
Arcolab
ASKA Pharmaceuticals
Aspen
AstraZeneca
Aurobindo
Auspex Pharmaceuticals
Baxter International
Bayer
Bedford Laboratories
Bergamo
Biocon
Bioniche Pharma Holdings
Caraco
CFR Pharmaceuticals
Cipla
Claris
Daiichi Sankyo
Dalim BioTech
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Ebewe Pharma
Eden Biopharm Group
Elder Pharmaceuticals
Eli Lilly Company
Elyson Pharmaceuticals
EMS Sigma Pharma
Eon Labs
Eurofarma Laboratories
Farmacias Similares
Filaxis
Fougera Pharmaceuticals
Fresenius Kabi
Fuji Pharma
Gavis Pharmaceuticals
Grupo Sanborns
Grupo Uriach
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Hexal
Hisun-Pfizer Pharmaceuticals
Hospira Healthcare India Private Limited
Ilsung Pharmaceuticals
Imperial Credit Private Limited
InnoPharma
Itero Biopharmaceuticals
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
Johnson & Johnson
King Pharmaceuticals
Kmart
KMS Pharmaceutical
Kowa Pharmaceuticals
Labesfal
Laboratorio Sanderso
Laboratorios Best
Lek
Lundbeck
Lupin Pharmaceuticals
Mayne Pharma
Meda AB
Medley
Merck KGaA's
Momenta
MSD
Mylan
Natco
Nexus Pharmaceuticals
Nichi-Iko
Nippon Chemiphar
Novartis (Sandoz)
Novo Nordisk
Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
Oriel Therapeutics
Patriot Pharma
Pfizer
Pharmacia
Piramal
PT Ethica Industry Farmasi
PT Soho Global Health
Ranbaxy
Ratiopharm
Ribbon
Rimsa
Roche
Sabex
Sandoz
Sanofi
Sawai Pharmaceuticals
Servier
Sigma Pharmaceuticals
Solvay Pharmaceuticals
St. Jude Medical
STADA Arzneimittel
Strides Arcolab
Sun Pharma
Synthélabo
Taisho Pharmaceutical
Taiyo Pharmaceuticals
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Target
Teuto Brasileiro
Teva
Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Towa
Walmart
Warner Chilcott
Watson Pharmaceuticals
Werner – Lambert
Wockhardt
Wyeth
Zentiva
Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical
Zydus Cadila
List of Organisations Mentioned in the Report
Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária
American Pharmaceutical Association
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
British Generic Manufacturers Association
Caisse Nationale de l'Assurance Maladie
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Competition Commission of India
European Generic Medicines Association
European Medicines Agency
Italian Generics Association, Assogenerici
Medical Technology Association of Australia
Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
National Health Service
National Health Surveillance Agency
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency
Servicio Sanitario Nazionale
US Federal Trade Comission
US Generic Pharmaceutical Association
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
