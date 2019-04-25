Visiongain Report: The Airborne Geophysical Services Market will see Increasing Revenues over the Next Decade and Forecasted to be $4.3bn in 2019 due to Surging Demand for Natural Resources

LONDON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Submarket End-User Industry (Mineral & Mining, Upstream Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Water Exploration and Others), and by Services (Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetic and Others). Plus, Forecasts and Analysis of Leading Countries and Companies in the Sector

The airborne geophysical services market entails high capital investments along with high risk. The risk involved is comparatively high owing to unpredictable environmental conditions. Experience and skills about geophysics are required to operate in the geophysical services market. Thus, the threat of new players entering the geophysical services market is low. This trend is projected to continue during the forecast period also.

There exists a limited threat of forwarding integration by suppliers. Ability to provide cost-effective and affordable components positively impacts the market share of suppliers. Thus, the bargaining power of suppliers is anticipated to remain low during the forecast period.

Furthermore, there is a low threat of substitution for geophysical services equipment manufacturers from external technologies. New technologies and systems may pose a challenge to geophysical service/equipment providers. However, currently, no other services or technologies are as viable and feasible as the present technologies such as a seismic survey. Thus, the threat of substitutes is estimated to remain low during the forecast period.

The report will answer questions such as:

• Who are the leading companies in the airborne geophysical services industry?

– What is their strategy?

– What is their existing processing capacity and where is it based?

– What are their core strengths and weaknesses?

• What is driving and restraining the involvement of each leading company within the market?

• What political, economic, environmental and technological factors affect the airborne geophysical services market?

1) The report provides Analysis and Forecasts for the Airborne Geophysical Services Markets by Revenue for the Following Industries:

– Mineral and Mining

– Upstream Oil & Gas

– Agriculture

– Water Exploration

– Other

2) The report provides Analysis and Forecasts for the Airborne Geophysical Services Market by Revenue for the Following Services:

– Magnetic

– Gravity

– Electromagnetic

– Other

3) The report provides forecasts for the Airborne Geophysical Services Market by Region and Country for the period 2019-2029

– US Airborne Geophysical Services Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Canada Airborne Geophysical Services Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Russia Airborne Geophysical Services Market Forecast 2019-2029

– UK Airborne Geophysical Services Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of Europe Airborne Geophysical Services Market Forecast 2019-2029

– China Airborne Geophysical Services Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Australia Airborne Geophysical Services Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of Asia Pacific Airborne Geophysical Services Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Saudi Arabia Airborne Geophysical Services Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Qatar Airborne Geophysical Services Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of Middle East Airborne Geophysical Services Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Brazil Airborne Geophysical Services Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Mexico Airborne Geophysical Services Market Forecast 2019-2029

4) The Report contains an exclusive interview with an industry leader

– Aerial equipment/ services Manager at Fugro (wishes to remain anonymous)

5) The report provides detailed profiles of the leading companies operating within the airborne geophysical services market:

– TGS

– Fugro

– PGS

– Terrex Seismic

– CGG

– Xcalibur Airborne Geophysics

– Sander Geophysics

– Spectrum Offshore

Companies covered in the report include:

Airborne LiDAR Bathymetry (ALB)

Allegro Funds Group

Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company (ARGAS)

Azumah Resources

BGP

Bryah Resources

Compagnie Générale de Géophysique (CGG)

Dawson Geophysical

Dong Energy

Emmerson Resources

FIFA

Fugro

Geoscience Australia (GA)

ION

Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation (IMIDRO)

London Array

McPhar International

NASA

Orsted

Partrac

PGS

Polarcus

Sander Geophysical Limited (SGL)

Shearwater Geoservices

Spectrum Offshore

Terrex Seismic

TGS

Vattenfall

VBMS B.V.

Western Australia Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS)

Xcalibur Airborne Geophysics

