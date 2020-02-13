Visiongain Report: The Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market will see CAPEX of $8,374

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts & Analysis by Product (Clear, Colored), by End Use (Fiber, Sheet & Film, Strapping, F&B Containers & Bottles). Including Forecasts by Major Regions and Countries, Plus Profiles of Leading Companies

Visiongain has forecasted that the global recycled polyethylene terephthalate market will see a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $8,374 million in 2020. Plastics are one of the most widely used materials, with applications in packaging, textiles, construction and electronics, and new applications continuing to emerge. Plastic properties can be tailored to specific needs with changes in chemistry, by blending with other plastic or non-plastic materials, or with various additives. They can be made flexible or rigid, hard or soft, and resistant to various substances. Plastics are inexpensive to make and use relative to most other materials, but so many different kinds of plastics and uses can be prohibitive when recycling. There are instances when the recycling of plastics is profitable, but there are also cases in which the cost to collect, separate, clean and reuse plastic products significantly outweighs the economic and environmental benefits of doing so.

Aside from economic considerations, recycling is influenced by public sentiment. Developed countries increasingly view industrial activity through the lens of sustainable development. One result can be subsidies for recycling. Consumers often pay more for the collection and processing of material for recycling than they would for land disposal or incineration. Using recycled content in products and making products that are easier to recycle are two measures manufacturers take to be more "environmentally friendly." The magnitude of this influence on markets is difficult to predict. Clearly, the public would like to take measures that conserve natural resources and minimize the environmental impact of the products they use, but the price they are willing to pay to do so remains unclear. In recent years, developing countries such as China set ambitious targets for plastics recycling.

The U.S. has largely taken a free market approach, but Europe has not. Europe's laws concerning recycling rates and restrictions on the use of certain substances are much more stringent than those in the U.S. Many insightful applications and technologies have come from the high levels of recycling practiced in some European countries. In the Asia-Pacific region, China, India, Vietnam and Indonesia lead the plastics recycling business. Mexico, South Africa, Australia and Brazil also have considerable market sizes.

The goal of this study is to provide information regarding the current state of global recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET), as well as to speculate where it is headed and why. This is accomplished by describing current markets, the items being recycled, the entities doing it, the quantities and the regions in which recycled materials are being used in new products. Factors that influence recycling, such as new technologies and legislation, are also discussed. Waste products from commercial sources (e.g., packaging and shipping films) are included.

Recycling of industrial scrap is not covered in this Visiongain report. Wastes generated during production, including off-spec resin, have a different set of problems associated with their recovery. These materials tend to be more uniform than post-consumer scrap, and they have a lower level of contamination.

