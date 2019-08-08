Visiongain Report: Visiongain has Forecasted That Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Will Experience Spending of $2.89bn in 2019 as use Increases on Ageing Oilfields to Improve Recovery Rates and Extend Life
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market 2019-2029
Aug 08, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spending ($m) and Production (MMbbls/yr) Forecasts by Chemical (ASP, Polymer, Surfactant, Biopolymer, ASP/Polymer and Polymer/ Surfactant) Plus Forecasts for Major Countries and Leading Companies in the Sector
This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that Chemical EOR spending will reach $2.89bn in 2019. This report addresses the development of the global Chemical EOR market, analysing the prospects for 6 technologies, 15 regional & national markets and including forecasts for Spending and production from 2019-2029. It is therefore critical that you have your timescales correct and your forecasting plans ready. This report will ensure that you do. Visiongain's report will ensure that you keep informed and ahead of your competitors. Gain that competitive advantage.
The Chemical EOR Market Forecast 2019-2029 responds to your need for definitive market data:
In this updated report, you find 200+ in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.
The 253-page report provides clear, detailed insight into the global Chemical EOR market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
Report Scope
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
• 200+ tables, charts and graphs are analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Chemical EOR.
• Chemical EOR market forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029
• Chemical EOR market provides spending and production from 2019-2029 for 6 Chemical EOR technologies:
• ASP
• Polymer
• Surfactant
• Biopolymer
• ASP/Polymer
• Polymer/Surfactant
• Regional Chemical EOR market forecasts from 2019-2029-2028 with drivers and restraints for the regions including:
• China
• Canada
• Russia
• Oman
• Rest of Middle East
• Indonesia
• Venezuela
• Colombia
• Rest of Latin America
• United States
• India
• Mexico
• North Sea
• Malaysia
• Rest of the World
• Company profiles for the leading Chemical EOR companies
• BlackPearl Resources
• Cenovus Energy
• PetroChina (CNPC)
• China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)
• Canadian Natural Resources (CNRL)
• Murphy Oil Corporation
• Petroleum Development Oman (PDO)
• Sinopec Corp
• Zargon Oil and Gas
• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making
Companies covered in the report include:
3F Chimica
Accelerated Oil Technologies LLC
Anterra Energy Inc
BASF
Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corp
Belayim Petroleum Company
Berexco
BlackPearl Resources
BP
BP Migas
Cairn Energy India
Cenovus
Chevron
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
CNOOC
CNPC
CNRL
Connacher Oil and Gas Limited
Dow
Ecopetrol S.A
ExxonMobil
GlassPoint
Harvest Energy
Harvest Operations
Huntsman
Husky Energy
Husky Oil Operations
Hyak Energy
Hyundai
IFP Energies Nouvelles
Kemira
KOC
Lukoil
Medco Enerji Internasional
Murphy Oil
Nalco
Nexen Inc.
Occidental Petroleum
Oil Chem Technologies
Oil India Ltd.
ONGC
Pan American Energy
Partex Corporation
Pengrowth Energy Corporation
Penn West
Pertamina
Petroamazonas
Petrobras
Petrochina
Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA)
Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX)
Petroleum Development Oman (PDO)
Petronas
Petrofac
PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia
PT Erraenersi Konstruksindo
PT Multi Structure
PwC
Repsol
Rex Energy
Rock Energy
RusPAV
Sasol
Saudi Aramco
Shandong Polymer Bio-Chemicals Co. Ltd
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell)
Shell Canada
Shell Chemicals
SIBUR
Siemens Energy
Sinopec (China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation)
SNF Group
Solvay
Statoil
Stepan
Surtek
Talisman
TD Securities
Terrex Energy
Texaco
Tiorco
Titan Oil Recovery Inc.
Total
Wintershall
YPF
Zargon Oil and Gas
Government Agencies and Other Organisations Mentioned in This Report
Alberta Energy Regulator
CASCO
CCC Leduc
Centre of Excellence in EOR (Malaysia)
Chemical EOR Alliance
Chinese EOR Laboratory
EOR Centre of Excellence (Oman)
EXPEC Advanced Research Center
FORCE (Forum for improved oil and gas recovery and improved exploration in Norway)
Government of Alberta
Government of Oman
Instituto Colombiano del Petróleo (ICP)
National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL)
National Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute
Norwegian Government
Oil & Gas UK
OPEC
Petroleum Technology Research Centre
Research Partnership to Secure Energy for America (RPSEA)
RNZ Integrated
Saskatchewan Ministry of the Economy
Texas A&M University
UAE Oil Ministry
University of Kansas
University of Oklahoma
University of Wyoming
University of Wyoming Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute
US Department of Energy (DoE)
US EIA
World Bank
