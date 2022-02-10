Visionify.ai Chosen as Computer Vision Solutions Partner by Dessert Toppings Company TR Toppers

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionify.ai, a Colorado based Computer Vision company that provides turnkey solutions to its customers, today announced it is now a solutions partner for TR Toppers, Inc. The processor and packager of branded and non-branded candies, cookies, baked goods and other toppings, is turning to Visionify.ai to eliminate foreign objects from its food products.

Random objects such as nuts, bolts, hairnet or pieces of metal or plastic as a contaminant within a food production line is an age-old challenge for the food industry. To augment human supervision, Computer vision can be programmed to continually detect anomalies after the computer learns what a foreign object actually is. This is a considerable challenge and Visionify.ai brings years of experience to helping TR Toppers keep its food products clear of anything that is not crushed food. Visionify will provide computer vision and has introduced using infrared cameras to find even the smallest of objects that do not belong.

"TR Toppers must produce the cleanest, debris-free crushed dessert toppings," said the Co-Founder and CEO of Visionify, Priyesh Sanghvi. "We have partnered with them and are providing the newest technology to locate and eliminate any foreign objects. The artificial intelligence (AI) technology will work together with infrared sensor technology to locate anything that should not be in the mix. We are so pleased to have them as a new client and are committed to delivering them the best solutions to keep their products clean and pristine.

"TR Toppers already utilizes metal detectors and goes above and beyond existing, traditional impurity detection to provide a better experience to their customers. We are pleased to be working with them to enhance their quality control."

Harsh Murari, also a Co-Founder and CTO of Visionify, explained, "The process of using infrared is very interesting. The temperature coefficient and the material composition differences between the food product and the debris are picked up using infrared (IR) cameras and processed by Visionify.ai's proprietary AI algorithms to achieve foreign body detection which was not possible earlier. The visible camera plus the IR reinforce and strengthen the chance of more redundancy to increase accuracy."

