VisionQuest to Expand Functional Family Therapy to Four Additional Counties in Maryland

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VisionQuest, also known as VQ, announced today that it will be expanding its functional family therapy (FFT) program to Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard Counties in Maryland. VQ is now the largest FFT provider in the state of Maryland.

"We are so pleased to be able to work with more families in Maryland to quickly interact with at-risk children with home-based therapies," said Emma Diaz, VQ chief administrator for Maryland. "With this new expansion, we will be providing in-home intervention services for children in 19 counties across the state."

Functional family therapy is widely recognized as one of the most effective community-based treatments for at-risk children. The goal of FFT is to improve the communication and relationships between the youth and his or her family members. A therapist who is assigned to the family will work with the youth and his or her adult caregiver to develop effective communication and problem-solving skills. The therapist will also work with the parent to develop stronger parenting skills.

VQ is hiring four new therapists in Maryland, two to serve Baltimore, one to support Carroll and Howard Counties, and one to support Harford county.

"We recognize the importance of hiring within the communities we serve," said Diaz. "Local therapists know their communities' issues the best."

VQ is a family-operated agency based in Tucson, Ariz, that has been serving at-risk children for more than 40 years. VQ operates programs for many different at-risk populations in six states across the country.

