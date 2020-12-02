Visions of the Sugarplum Macchiato Dance Into Dunkin' This December

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Twas the second day of December, when all through the land, Dunkin' put a wonderful new drink in everyone's hand. As visions of sugarplums start dancing in your head, Dunkin' is bringing them now to your espresso cup instead.

You may associate sugarplums with the holiday season, but have you ever actually tried one? This December, Dunkin' is giving intrigued Americans the chance to experience for themselves the deliciousness of the fabled holiday flavor with the launch of the new Sugarplum Macchiato.

Served hot or iced, the newest addition to the brand's cheerful holiday espresso lineup features bright berry flavors of blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, and plum, accented by notes of vanilla and rounded out with a sweet sugary finish for the ultimate winter delight. The combination of Dunkin's premium espresso, milk, and sugarplum flavor creates a whimsical, light-purple layered appearance for a beverage that is sure to start winter with a wow – and perhaps create a little festive FOMO as the highlight of holiday posts and photos.

According to Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin', "Our Sugarplum Macchiato is a colorful twist on a well-known, but perhaps mysterious-tasting, flavor of holiday lore. It's the perfect complement to our fan-favorite holiday latte lineup and brings even more delicious cheer to the Dunkin' menu."

But what is your take on the Sugarplum Macchiato's taste? Off to the closest Dunkin', espresso drinkers can race.

As Dunkin' provides people with perhaps their first-ever taste of sugarplum, the brand wants to hear everyone's take on the wonderfully unique drink. Dunkin' invites America to offer an original description of the Sugarplum Macchiato's distinct and delightful taste via a special seasonal AR lens on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook using #DunkinSugarplum. For inspiration, Dunkin' is turning to influencers, celebrities, Dunkin' restaurant employees, and its own culinary experts to offer their own take on the Sugarplum Macchiato, with fun videos to be spotlighted on the brand's social channels throughout December.

Ah, but the Sugarplum Macchiato is but one new holiday treat. Dunkin' has something special too for donut lovers to eat.

Dunkin's delicious, Instagram-worthy holiday treats also include the new Frosted Snowflake Donut. With purple icing and special snowflake sprinkles, the Frosted Snowflake Donut is the perfect purple pairing with the Sugarplum Macchiato. Some of Dunkin's classic donuts will be wearing their holiday best as well, with seasonal snowflake sprinkles for a festive new look.

Dunkin's seasonal treats are limited time only, we're sorry to say. So, dash away to Dunkin', and try them today. Order in-store or on the Dunkin' App to keep running day or night. Happy holidays to all, and to all some much-deserved delight.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.dunkindonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog .

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

