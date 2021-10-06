Visions2030 Unveils Radical Artist/Scientist Collaborations

The online gathering will unveil seven prototypes created through collaborations between artists and scientists. The projects address artificial intelligence ethics , blockchain , quadratic voting , water reclamation , and STEM education , among other topics. Tickets are available to single presentations or for the whole 3-day series.

Visions2030 is committed to harnessing the artistic imagination to create new paradigms and new models of society.

"We are so proud of this gathering, which represents the culmination of Visions2030's pilot initiative," says Visions2030 founder Carey Lovelace of this series, which was incubated over 18 months. "It demonstrates the power of the imagination outside the art world — including business, corporate settings — to devise ingenious solutions to all manner of challenges."

The Artist As Innovator schedule includes:

Starting Friday at 5pm ET , a presentation by Lovelace, a noted arts writer and curator, on " social sculpture " — artist-driven initiatives directed toward positive solutions. This will be followed by a conversation between venture capitalist Madhu Vijayan and Visions2030 Strategic Advisor, investor, and creator James Andrews .

, a presentation by Lovelace, a noted arts writer and curator, on " " — artist-driven initiatives directed toward positive solutions. This will be followed by a conversation between venture capitalist and Visions2030 Strategic Advisor, investor, and creator . On Saturday and Sunday beginning at 12pm ET , prototype demos by artists Mary Ellen Carroll , Stephanie Dinkins , Nicole Mackinlay Hahn , Hillary Leone , Bayeté Ross Smith , Kayla Weisdorf , and arts specialist Dena Muller , in conversation with their collaborators and others.

, prototype demos by artists , , , , , , and arts specialist , in conversation with their collaborators and others. On Sunday evening at 6PM ET , to conclude, a panel Corporations and the Creative Mind featuring leading venture capitalists and others on the potential of taking artist-driven projects and the creative mindset into the field of private enterprise, while maintaining the anarchy at the base of all invention.

The Imaginator Start-Up was the earliest program developed by Visions2030, launched at its founding in late 2019. Artists were nominated to propose a "wild-and-crazy" idea; those selected were partnered with "practical problem-solvers" (engineers, ethicists, scientists, ecologists, technologists, etc.), and provided with seed monies. Projects were guided through successive stages by Visions2030 Executive Director Yona Backer; Director of Strategy and Programs Elizabeth Thompson, former head of the Buckminster Fuller Institute; and Project Manager Vera Petukhova.

"Spearheaded by a diverse group of visionary artists, these projects offer innovative solutions to social, racial, and environmental challenges," says Backer. "It is thrilling to witness their evolution from ideation to prototyping. We hope to impact global change by unlocking the artistic imagination that abides in all of us in order to envision and create a better future."

Tickets are available for purchase here along with the full schedule.

About Visions2030

Founded in 2019 by Carey Lovelace, Visions2030 consists of a diverse team of dreamers, and believes the imagination can be a lever for global transformation. Among our initiatives are Imaginator Start-up, collaborations between artists and "practical problem solvers"; Collective Dreaming workshops, envisaging where we want to move as a culture; Local Labs, which unlocks the power of invention in members of underserved communities; and a widely praised newsletter/magazine. Our major convenings have included the acclaimed 3-day December 2020 virtual conference The New City, featuring 64 speakers ranging from Andrew Yang to architect Sir David Adjaye to sustainability pioneer Karenna Gore, in order to reimagine our urban spaces, and the May Day 2021 Future of Work, highlighting decentralized finance, the role of unions, and the prospect for the office as we know it.

Connect

Website , Channel2030 , Substack , Instagram , Twitter , & Clubhouse

#Visions2030

Press Contact

Rachel Taube

[email protected]

Ting Y. Lin

[email protected]

SOURCE Visions2030

Related Links

https://www.visions2030.studio

