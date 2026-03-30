VisionStay.co/en Launches Global Direct-Access Portal to Eliminate Middleman Fees in Healthcare, Travel, and Retail

New Digital Hub Empowers International Users with Commission-Free Links to World Giants Including Top Medical Clinics, Hotels.com, and Amazon.

ISTANBUL, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VisionStay.co/en today announced the official launch of its comprehensive digital promotion platform, designed to revolutionize how international consumers access essential services. By providing direct, transparent redirection to global industry leaders, VisionStay.co/en removes the financial burden of third-party agency fees and commissions.

As global inflation impacts travel and healthcare, VisionStay.co/en offers a zero-service-fee model. The portal serves as a strategic bridge, connecting users directly to the official booking and procurement systems of world-renowned brands.



A Multi-Sector Digital Ecosystem



Global Healthcare: Direct access to Istanbul's premier medical clinics for aesthetics, hair transplants, and specialized treatments without agency markups.



International Travel: Official partnership links for seamless bookings through Hotels.com, Expedia, and global car rental leaders.



Direct Retail: Curated access to the world's largest marketplaces, including Amazon, AliExpress, and DHgate, ensuring users receive official pricing.

"Our mission is transparency," says Alper Yilmaz, Founder of VisionStay. "We are not an agency; we are a digital publisher. We believe users should have the freedom to reach the source directly."



BOILERPLATE / ABOUT THE COMPANY:

VisionStay.co/en is a premier digital promotion and referral platform headquartered in Istanbul. As an independent digital publisher, it provides free informational analysis and direct redirection to official global systems. VisionStay.co/en does not charge user fees, ensuring a 100% transparent experience.

Website: https://www.visionstay.co/en

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SOURCE VisionStay.co