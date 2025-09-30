VisionSys AI Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Strategy Officer

Appointment to Drive Strategic Initiatives in AI and Blockchain Integration

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VisionSys AI Inc. (NASDAQ: VSA) ("VisionSys" or the "Company"), an emerging technology services company specializing in brain-machine interaction businesses leveraging core algorithms and related software and hardware systems, today announced the appointment of Hakob Sirounian as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), effective September 24, 2025. This strategic hire is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, advancing initiatives in blockchain and decentralized technologies, and accelerating the Company's growth in AI-driven solutions.

Hakob Sirounian brings extensive expertise in decentralized finance (DeFi) within the Solana ecosystem. He has served as an automated market maker and liquidity provider on platforms including Meteora, Orca, and Raydium, and was an early-stage backer of Solana. His accomplishments include developing risk management protocols, building advanced tools for liquidity providers, and providing liquidity for over $20 billion in on-chain volume on Solana. From December 2017 to July 2025, he held the position of President and a member of the Board of Directors at TJ&S Enterprises, where he led strategic planning and promoted sustainable growth. Mr. Sirounian received a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from California State University, Northridge in 2007. As CSO, he will guide VisionSys' long-term strategy, focusing on blockchain adoption and ecosystem partnerships.

"This appointment underscores our commitment to advancing the convergence of AI and blockchain technologies," said Heng Wang, Chief Executive Officer of VisionSys. "Hakob's expertise will propel our strategic initiatives, enhance our competitive edge, and deliver greater value to our shareholders and stakeholders. We are excited to leverage his insights as we build a foundation for the future of intelligent systems."

"I am thrilled to join VisionSys AI Inc. and contribute to its mission of integrating AI and blockchain to create transformative solutions," said Hakob Sirounian, Chief Strategy Officer of VisionSys. "I look forward to driving strategic initiatives that position VisionSys as a leader in intelligent systems and foster meaningful partnerships within the blockchain ecosystem."

About VisionSys AI Inc.

VisionSys AI Inc. (NASDAQ: VSA) is an emerging technology services company, specializing in brain-machine interaction businesses leveraging core algorithms and related software and hardware systems. The Company is dedicated to advancing AI-powered healthcare and biotech solutions that transform industries. Its mission is to empower individuals and organizations through intelligent systems, bridging innovation with real-world impact to create a smarter, more connected future.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's execution of its strategic initiatives in blockchain and decentralized technologies, and the potential opportunities such initiatives may create for the Company and its shareholders. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the Company's ability to successfully execute its blockchain and decentralized technologies strategy; volatility in the market price of digital currencies and other digital assets; changes in the regulatory or legal environment; competitive pressures; and general market, economic, and business conditions.. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

