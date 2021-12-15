VisionTek Introduces the VT4510 Dual 4K USB Dock With 100W Power Delivery

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VisionTek Products LLC, (VisionTek®), a leading manufacturer of award-winning, high-performance upgrades and accessories for PCs and Macs, announced the new VT4510 USB Dock with 100W Power Delivery. The VT4510 Docking Station offers the option to connect via a standard USB-C connection for universal compatibility with the majority of laptop makes and models. USB-A systems are supported without power delivery.

The VisionTek VT4510

Plug & Play Dual Monitor Expansion in Full Ultra Sharp 4K Resolutions

The VisionTek VT4510 Universal docking station powered by DisplayLink® technology supports resolutions up to dual 4K HDMI, 4K DisplayPort, 4K HDMI + 4K DisplayPort output in both extended and mirrored modes. In addition to being compatible with both Type-C laptop computers, this docking station also supports microphone input and audio output, USB 3.0 with transfer speeds up to 5Gbps and backward compatible with USB 2.0, USB 1.1 and USB Type-C. The VT4510 also has a built in 10/100/1000BASE-T Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 Port. DisplayLink® graphics technology works across computing platforms and connector types, providing a solution to connect multiple displays and docking functionality to any platform.

"Current generations of laptops have become more powerful and compact. The addition of a docking station with power delivery and dual 4K monitor support is the ideal productivity upgrade for all work professionals," said Michael Innes, President of VisionTek. "The VT4510 supports real world office demands with full power delivery. This new generation of docking station is a must have in every remote workspace environment."

Expand your Connectivity and Optimize your Productivity

Featuring DisplayLink® technology, USB Type C connectivity, HDMI, audio and Ethernet connections, this full-featured USB dock allows your laptop to perform like a desktop. This single cable docking station is ideal for creative professionals such as video producers, graphic and web designers, engineers, architects, students, and professionals who require multiple high-resolution monitors. The ability to scale your desktop across multiple displays also makes this dock perfect for government, finance, medical imagery, marketing and sales environments or other complex work.

Key Product Features

Universal Compatibility for USB 3.0 & Type-C

Compatible with M1 Macs including the M1, M1 Pro and M1 MAX

Supports up to 2 additional external displays in any OS

Up to 100W USB-C Power Delivery

4 x USB 3.0 Ports 5Gbps

2 x USB-C Ports 5Gbps

2 x DisplayPort 1.3 Ports

2 x HDMI 2.0 Ports

RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet Port

Enterprise Features

o Wake on LAN

o MAC Address Pass-Through

o PXE Boot

VisionTek's VT4510 Docking Station with Power Delivery is available now at dell.com, and will be available soon at leading resellers and distributors across North America. For more information visit here.

VisionTek a Trusted Name Brand in Computing for over 30 Years

VisionTek has been a leading PC component brand based in the USA for over 30 years. VisionTek's brand personifies our "Built to Last" product slogan. VisionTek offers state-of-the-art PC graphics cards, docking stations, video cables, memory, and solid-state drives, cables, video adapters, power supplies, keyboards, mobile accessories, portable audio and more

VisionTek is a registered trademark of VisionTek Products, LLC. Apple, Mac, and OS X, are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries. DisplayLink is a registered trademark Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact: VisionTek Media Relations at: [email protected] or 847-606-1973.mailto:[email protected]

SOURCE VisionTek