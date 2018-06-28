VisionWare Strengthens i2i's Population Health Platform

With the knowledge and focus that clean data and strong data management is the backbone of product success, i2i selected VisionWare's robust Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) tool. "As i2i develops new products, we've recognized the need to evaluate our current data exchange platform and identify an EMPI tool that brings the latest and greatest technology," says Tim Welling, Vice President, Data Solutions at i2i.

In selecting a next-generation EMPI tool, several differentiators were important for i2i, including the ability to work in the cloud, flexibility around the data elements that make up the "golden record," the speed to process large volumes of information, and a competitive pricing model. The versatility of VisionWare's EMPI will allow i2i to increase the features and functionality of their solution platform, providing a superior set of value-based care solutions.

To prove its value and demonstrate the impact of its EMPI solution, VisionWare entered into a proof-of-concept with i2i before implementation. According to Welling, "This process was very insightful and demonstrated to us the real value that VisionWare could bring to our organization. We extensively reviewed various scenarios and nuances of our technologies. We ran our own data through the software and were able to set up custom matching rules."

"We are pleased to be a vital part of i2i's growth as they help transition the industry to a value-based care model," says Gordon Cooper, Founder and CEO of VisionWare. "Our robust EMPI solution will help i2i's clients capitalize on the value of their data to improve patient outcomes and quality of care. This partnership builds on our proven track record of delivering actionable results for our clients."

The strategic partnership between VisionWare and i2i Population Health was effective as of April, 2018.

About VisionWare

VisionWare, a Civica Company, is a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM) solutions for healthcare organizations and state and local governments. We provide the tools for government entities as well as healthcare providers, payers, and technology companies to make critical advancements in digital transformation, analytics, citizen/patient engagement, quality improvement, and compliance. Our solution suite will match, verify, govern, and integrate your data, providing one rich, comprehensive view of your organization's patients or constituents. We have the flexibility to work with multiple systems and across a variety of data silos. Coupled with our world-class consulting team, our software can deliver value in days, not weeks. Visit www.visionware.com for more details about our comprehensive suite of MDM solutions.

About i2i Population Health

i2i Population Health is revolutionizing clinical data exchange through its award winning PHM platform. For over 18 years, i2i has demonstrated clinical outcome improvement with over 2,500 U.S. healthcare delivery sites across 36 states, supporting 20+ million lives. With i2i, healthcare providers optimize the clinical, financial and operational success of physician group practices, CHCs, HCCNs, hospitals, health plans and integrated delivery networks. In addition, i2i is partnering with many health plans across the country, providing bi-directional connectivity that significantly improves quality and lowers costs. i2i has the largest share of Community Health Centers connected to a clinical data integration platform providing transparency to Payers and Providers, bringing claims and EHR data together.

