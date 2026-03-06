NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest Equity Insider report, there's a quiet arms race unfolding above the atmosphere and inside every classified network on the planet, and the money behind it is staggering. The global space militarization market is projected to reach $63.38 billion in 2026 as nations accelerate investment in satellite surveillance, orbital defense, and AI-integrated space operations. On the ground, the counter-drone market is surging from $6.64 billion in 2025 toward $20 billion by 2030, growing at a 25.1% compound annual rate as threats evolve faster than doctrine[1]. Companies building across this intersection of space, cyber, and multi-domain defense include VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV), L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS), and Parsons (NYSE: PSN).

Consider what the Department of Defense is actually spending. Its FY2026 budget request for IT and cyberspace activities totals $66.1 billion, with $14.3 billion dedicated to cyberspace operations alone, up nearly a billion from the prior year[2]. Military satellite communications represent a $44.80 billion global market, with North America commanding the largest share as SATCOM remains the backbone of intelligence, surveillance, and global force coordination[3]. These are not aspirational numbers. They are purchase orders, and someone has to fill them.

VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV) recently provided an operational update confirming that C.M. Composite Materials, an Israeli manufacturer of advanced aerospace composite components based in Modi'in, continues manufacturing without interruption during wartime conditions. C.M. holds a formal designation as an "Essential Facility" under Israel's Emergency Labor Services Law, authorizing continued production during periods of national emergency. Production activities, employee transportation, and manufacturing schedules remain in place in accordance with government safety directives.

The company has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 51% controlling stake in C.M. Composite Materials, a certified aerospace manufacturer whose structural composite assemblies are utilized in Israel's multi-layer missile defense architecture including Iron Dome and the Barak 8 long-range air defense system developed jointly by Israel Aerospace Industries and India's Defense Research and Development Organization. An independent valuation prepared by BDO Consulting Group placed C.M. at $50 million, with the company reporting approximately $17.3 million in revenue and $3.0 million in net income before tax under IFRS standards for fiscal year 2025.

The company recently closed a $20 million senior financing to support general corporate purposes, working capital, and strategic initiatives. VisionWave has also executed a $10 million Statement of Work for the development of qSpeed-Mine, a cryptocurrency mining acceleration platform built on the company's QuantumSpeed computational acceleration engine. The milestone-based SOW spans approximately 32 weeks, with full revenue structured for recognition during calendar year 2026.

"This is about extracting materially more value from the infrastructure that already exists," said Dr. Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer of VisionWave. "The goal of QuantumSpeed is to improve system-level efficiency by optimizing how work is coordinated and executed at scale, which directly impacts unit economics without changing cryptographic assumptions."

The company's wholly owned subsidiary Solar Drone recently reported executive meetings in Italy advancing business development for drone cleaning solutions in select Middle Eastern markets, following live demonstrations of its patented high-pressure drone payload system across multiple Italian sites.

VisionWave also demonstrated real-world performance of SaverOne's RF-based Vulnerable Road User detection before a major vehicle manufacturer, where the system identified pedestrians and flagged trajectory risks pre-visual contact. The company established a $7.0 million strategic exchange with SaverOne that could yield 51% fully diluted ownership, while continuing to advance its dual-market autonomous systems platform integrating QuantumSpeed with AI-driven sensing and autonomy technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications.

CONTINUED… Read this and more on VisionWave at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/09/25/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-on-the-rise-in-2025-26/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) recently received a new contract valued at nearly $400 million to produce additional solid rocket boost motors and Liquid Divert and Attitude Control Systems for the Missile Defense Agency's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system. THAAD is one of the nation's primary defenses against short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

"THAAD is the only U.S. system designed to intercept targets outside and inside the atmosphere, making it a critical part of the United States' missile defense system," said Ken Bedingfield, President of Missile Solutions at L3Harris. "THAAD is paramount to the security of this nation and our allies, and we are dedicated to delivering our proven propulsion for years to come."

THAAD has achieved a 100% success rate in intercept tests, with 17 for 17 system intercepts since production began. In 2024, the company delivered the 1,000th solid rocket boost motor and 1,000th LDACS unit ahead of schedule. L3Harris manufactures the THAAD solid rocket boost motor in Huntsville, Alabama, and Camden, Arkansas, with the LDACS thruster system produced in Los Angeles.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) recently released its 2026 Global Threat Report, revealing that AI-enabled adversary operations surged 89% year-over-year while the average eCrime breakout time fell to just 29 minutes. The fastest observed breakout occurred in only 27 seconds. Adversaries are actively exploiting AI systems, injecting malicious prompts into GenAI tools at more than 90 organizations.

"This is an AI arms race," said Adam Meyers, Head of Counter Adversary Operations at CrowdStrike. "Breakout time is the clearest signal of how intrusion has changed. Adversaries are moving from initial access to lateral movement in minutes. AI is compressing the time between intent and execution while turning enterprise AI systems into targets."

The report draws on intelligence from more than 280 named adversaries tracked by the company's threat hunters and analysts. China-nexus intrusions increased 38% in 2025, with the logistics vertical seeing the greatest targeting increase at 85%. Cloud-conscious intrusions rose by 37% overall, with a 266% increase from state-nexus threat actors targeting cloud environments for intelligence collection.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) recently received a $30 million prime contract from the U.S. Space Development Agency for the Europa Track 2 Commercial Solutions program under the Hybrid Acquisition for Proliferated Low-earth Orbit initiative. The agreement leverages the company's BlueBird satellite constellation to demonstrate resilient, low-latency tactical satellite communications directly to government end devices.

"Selection for SDA's Europa Track 2 program validates AST SpaceMobile's ability to rapidly operationalize commercial space capabilities for national security," said Chris Ivory, CEO of AST SpaceMobile USA. "By leveraging our existing low Earth orbit dual-use satellite technology, we support the Government's defense efforts, delivering immediate connectivity with our BlueBird satellites and scaling quickly to advanced tactical use cases."

This marks the first prime contract for AST SpaceMobile USA, the company's wholly owned defense subsidiary. Through on-orbit demonstrations, the program will validate seamless integration with existing tactical military radios and demonstrate how commercial satellite infrastructure can be rapidly applied for defense applications as part of the Department of Defense's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

SealingTech, a Parsons (NYSE: PSN) company, recently received an Intent to Award notification from U.S. Cyber Command for a sole-source contract to begin production on the Joint Cyber Hunt Kit solution. The three-year contract has an anticipated ceiling value of up to $500 million, supporting defensive cyber technologies for the Defense Innovation Unit and USCYBERCOM.

"Parsons is dedicated to providing exceptional, mission-ready solutions that enable the U.S. military to maintain its position as the world's most formidable and lethal fighting force," said Mike Kushin, President of Defense and Intelligence at Parsons. "The company's acquisition of SealingTech, and their JCHK success demonstrates our combined vision to develop exquisite, agile technology that aligns with our customer's needs and protects national security."

SealingTech has supported the U.S. Department of Defense for more than a decade, establishing itself as a trusted delivery partner with more than 500 Cyber Fly-Away Kits deployed to defense and intelligence customers. Parsons acquired SealingTech in 2023 to bolster full-spectrum cyber operations solutions for the defense and intelligence communities.

SOURCE: https://equity-insider.com/2025/09/25/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-on-the-rise-in-2025-26/

CONTACT:

EQUITY INSIDER

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized ﬁnancial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular ﬁnancial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized ﬁnancial advice. Please consult a licensed ﬁnancial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualiﬁed to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is owned by Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for MIQ, who has been paid a fee for VisionWave Holdings, Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares VisionWave Holdings, Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conﬂict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the proﬁled company. Because of this conﬂict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ owns shares of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. which were purchased in the open market. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by VisionWave Holdings, Inc.; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless veriﬁed by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment. This publication may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Forward-looking statements in this document are subject to risks and uncertainties, including technological, regulatory, market, and geopolitical factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially. VisionWave Holdings, Inc. makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy of third-party projections or market data cited herein.

SOURCES:

1. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/counter-cuas-systems.asp

2. https://www.meritalk.com/articles/pentagon-unveils-1-01t-fy2026-budget-with-cyber-space-ai-focus/

3. https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/military-communications-market-102696

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840019/5840323/Equity_Insider_Logo.jpg