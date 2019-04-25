Visionworks Joins San Antonio Fiesta Fun by Giving Away 2019 Ford Fiesta

One can enter to win at any San Antonio-area Visionworks, now through April 30 th , and no purchase is necessary. The winner will be drawn at a live event at the Northside Ford Dealership on May 14 th . In addition to the chance to win the 2019 Ford Fiesta, stores will also be giving away 2,000 Fiesta medals, and Visionworks' medal has been awarded 1 st place in San Antonio Business Journal's 2019 Medal Contest in the Business category.

Visionworks has long supported San Antonio's Fiesta, but this will be the first year giving away a Ford Fiesta. Visionworks' corporate headquarters are located in downtown San Antonio, and the company has plans to employ more than 1,500 area residents by May of this year.

"San Antonio is home for Visionworks, and we are proud to come from such a fun and vibrant community," said Stan Lippelman, Chief Marketing Officer at Visionworks. "The Fiesta por Fiesta sweepstakes is an exciting way to connect with our community, and delight a lucky San Antonian with a new car!"

To learn more about the Fiesta por Fiesta Sweepstakes, visit visionworks.com/fiesta.

About Visionworks

Visionworks is a leading provider of eye care services with more than 700 optical retail stores in 40 states and the District of Columbia. Visionworks is committed to providing our customers with an exemplary and unrivaled shopping experience with high quality products and services at the best possible value. All of our stores offer the largest assortment of frames in the industry with over 1,500 unique pairs per store. This includes famous fashion brands, like Ray-Ban and Nike, as well as our own exclusive brand frames, like Salsa, Chelsea Morgan, and Robert Mitchel. Visionworks also sells eyeglasses and contact lenses online visionworks.com. For more information about Visionworks, visit www.visionworks.com.

