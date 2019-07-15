Visionworks Launches New Creative Campaign: See the Difference

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionworks has launched a new brand campaign, "See the Difference," introducing audiences to a comedic cast of villainous eye care executives intent on making the industry as complex as possible—helping show audiences that eye care really doesn't have to be that difficult.

Visionworks' new brand direction embraces an honest and relatable tone, promising simplicity and transparency in the eye care experience—a welcome change in an otherwise opaque and confusing industry. "See the Difference" began in June and full campaign work debuted on July 8, running across TV, online video, social, print and radio.

"Visionworks is positioning itself for a new phase of growth, establishing our brand as the obvious choice for complete eye care," said Pete Bridgman, Chief Executive Officer, Visionworks. "We believe that consumers should be able to see the difference in our products, our service, and the eye care experience. Our new brand campaign celebrates that clarity."

Actor Karan Soni serves as the new face and voice for the campaign, representing the eye care ambassador you can trust among the other out-of-touch executives. This is Leo Burnett's first creative campaign for Visionworks since being named agency of record in November 2018.

Leo Burnett will also be creating a new visual identity for the Visionworks brand in tandem with new creative work, all featuring the brand's Love What You See Guarantee: Love How You Look, Love How You See, and a 100-day guarantee to fix your glasses if you don't love them for any reason.

"Leo Burnett and Visionworks are both in the business of creating human value," said Britt Nolan, Co-president and Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett Chicago. "We're excited to partner with Visionworks on category-defining creative work, harnessing behavioral insights and reimagining this new era of consumer eye care."

Eye care represents a competitive arena, with a total U.S. market value of nearly $35 billion. Visionworks consistently ranks among top providers for its quality products and services.

About Visionworks

Visionworks is a leading provider of eye care services with more than 700 retail locations in over 40 states. Visionworks is committed to providing our customers with an exemplary and unrivaled shopping experience with high quality products and services at the best possible value. For more information about Visionworks, visit www.visionworks.com.

