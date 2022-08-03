Visiox Pharma Announces Close of $7M Seed Round

Funding to facilitate NDA filings, inventory manufacturing, and commercial infrastructure buildout

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiox Pharma, LLC, a privately funded biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic drugs to address highly prevalent diseases in need of new treatment options, today announced the closing of a $7M seed round of financing.

The raise was funded by the Founding Partners and an exclusive group of ophthalmic industry leaders. The proceeds enable Visiox to finalize and submit the NDAs for its lead assets, manufacture initial inventory, and add key talent as the company expands its commercial team. Visiox is also evaluating a number of business development opportunities to add to the Company's pipeline.

"The early positive response from the ophthalmic and optometric sectors further validates the physician and patient unmet needs that Visiox intends to serve in bringing its products to market," said Ryan Bleeks, Chief Executive Officer. "We are enthusiastic about the high degree of interest in the direction we are headed."

About Visiox

Visiox is a privately funded biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic candidates to address highly prevalent diseases in need of new treatment options. Each day is an opportunity for us to disrupt and revolutionize the current market to maximize patient and physician satisfaction. As an agile business partner, we will achieve this through a high level of collaboration with all eye care professionals.

Visiox plans to submit two New Drug Applications to the U.S. FDA later this year in the glaucoma and cataract surgery markets. Our lead candidate, PDP-716, is a novel once daily brimonidine formulation utilizing our patented TearAct™ delivery technology, which provides slow, consistent, and sustained release for IOP control throughout the day. Glaucoma affects 53 million people worldwide and is expected to reach 80 million by 20401. SDN-037 is a twice daily topical difluprednate corticosteroid utilizing our patented TJM™ (Tight Junction Modulation) Micellar platform. The novel technology provides powerful post-surgical control of inflammation in a clear solution enabling convenient dosing with a proven active ingredient. Cataract extraction is the most frequently performed eye surgery in the U.S. It accounts for 70% of all ocular surgeries. 50 million people are projected to have cataracts in the U.S. by 20502. For more information, please visit Visiox Pharma or LinkedIn.

Tham YC. Global prevalence of glaucoma and projections of glaucoma burden through 2040. Ophthalmology. 2014 Nov;121(11):2081-90 Ocular Surgery Procedures: Market Scope, 2019

