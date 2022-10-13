Visiox Pharma Appoints Industry Veteran Cynthia Matossian, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiox Pharma, LLC., a privately funded biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic drugs to address highly prevalent diseases in need of new treatment options, today announced the appointment of Cynthia Matossian, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer.

"Dr. Matossian is an experienced and enthusiastic eye care leader, dedicated to providing compassionate care and advancing innovation," said Ryan Bleeks, Chief Executive Officer. "Her clinical expertise and proven leadership, as well as her extensive medical and clinical research experience, will further strengthen our efforts and support the progress of our product pipeline."

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Matossian will play a critical role in developing the medical affairs strategy for the company's near-term commercial products, as well as helping to forge strategic partnership engagements and evaluating portfolio expansion.

"I could not be more thrilled to be joining Visiox Pharma and working with such a dynamic management team," commented Cynthia Matossian, M.D. "The Company's lead program, PDP-716 (brimonidine tartrate 0.35%), has already demonstrated compelling results with a promising safety profile and durability that could change the standard of care for patients with glaucoma. I believe the same potential exists for SDN-037 (difluprednate 0.04%) addressing an unmet need for cataract surgery that Visiox plans to file later this year."

Dr. Matossian is the Founder and past Medical Director of Matossian Eye Associates started in 1987 with one office and two employees. Under her leadership, the practice grew to 14 doctors and over 90 employees until it was by acquired a private equity backed business entity. Together, in a collaborative effort among a group of eye surgeons, she developed and built a successful freestanding ambulatory surgery center (ASC) leading the way as a pioneer in ASC ownership. Dr. Matossian has authored hundreds of articles, routinely lectures, and has participated in numerous clinical trials. Her list of honors and awards include Top 100 Women in Ophthalmology Power List, President of the American College of Eye Surgeons and the New York IOL Implant Society, and President and Board Member for the American College of Eye Surgeons (ACES).

Dr. Matossian earned her medical degree from Hershey Medical Center of Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, completed her ophthalmology residency at George Washington University School of Medicine, and is fellowship-trained in corneal disease.

About Visiox

Visiox is a privately funded biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic candidates to address highly prevalent diseases in need of new treatment options. Each day is an opportunity for us to disrupt and revolutionize the current market to maximize patient and physician satisfaction. As an agile business partner, we will achieve this through a high level of collaboration with all eye care professionals.

Visiox recently announced the submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for lead product candidate, PDP-716 (brimonidine tartrate 0.35%), which has the potential to be the first once-daily brimonidine to enter the market for the treatment of glaucoma.

Visiox plans to submit a second New Drug Application for SDN-037 (difluprednate 0.04%) to the U.S. FDA in the coming months to address an unmet need for cataract surgery. SDN-037 is a twice daily topical difluprednate corticosteroid utilizing patented TJMä (Tight Junction Modulation) proprietary formulation. The novel technology provides powerful post-surgical control of inflammation in a clear solution enabling convenient dosing with a proven active ingredient. Cataract extraction is the most frequently performed eye surgery in the U.S. It accounts for 70% of all ocular surgeries. 50 million people are projected to have cataracts in the U.S. by 20501.

PDP-716, SDN-037 and TearActä delivery technology were licensed by Visiox from Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. For more information, please visit Visiox Pharma or LinkedIn.

