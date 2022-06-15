Visiox Pharma Appoints Industry Veteran Vicente Anido Jr., Ph.D., as a Strategic Advisor

Vicente Anido Jr., Ph.D., joins as a Strategic Advisor to advance two products to market and inform growth strategy

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiox Pharma, LLC., a privately funded biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic candidates to address highly prevalent diseases in need of new treatment options, today announced that it has appointed Vicente Anido Jr., Ph.D. as a Strategic Advisor.

"We are pleased to have Vince join the team," said Ryan Bleeks, Visiox's Chief Executive Officer. "His experience will help to further strengthen our position as we accelerate towards commercialization."

Newly appointed Visiox Pharma advisor, Vicente Anido Jr.

"This is an exciting time in eye care to establish a new company that is following in the footsteps of a proven commercial platform," commented Vicente Anido. "I am eager to help bring two novel drugs to the largest eye care markets inside a year while evaluating additional late-stage products to expand the Visiox pipeline."

Vicente Anido Jr., Ph.D. joins as a Strategic Advisor, bringing over 3 decades of ophthalmic experience building profitable organizations, and will be critical to advising Visiox on its path forward. His proven success in commercializing products and securing capital will further strengthen our position as a leading player in the ophthalmics space. Vince served as Chief Executive Officer at Aerie Pharmaceuticals for over 8 years, following a decade at ISTA Pharmaceuticals as Chief Executive Officer. ISTA Pharmaceuticals was sold to Bausch & Lomb for $500 million in 2012.

About Visiox

Visiox is a privately funded biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic candidates to address highly prevalent diseases in need of new treatment options. Each day is an opportunity for us to disrupt and revolutionize the current market to maximize patient and physician satisfaction. As an agile business partner, we will achieve this through a high level of collaboration with all eye care professionals.

Visiox plans to submit two New Drug Applications to the U.S. FDA later this year in the glaucoma and cataract surgery markets. Our lead candidate, PDP-716, is a novel once daily brimonidine formulation utilizing our patented TearAct™ delivery technology, which provides slow, consistent, and sustained release for IOP control throughout the day. Glaucoma affects 53 million people worldwide and is expected to reach 80 million by 20401. SDN-037 is a twice daily topical difluprednate corticosteroid utilizing our patented TJM™ (Tight Junction Modulation) Micellar platform. The novel technology provides powerful post-surgical control of inflammation in a clear solution enabling convenient dosing with a proven active ingredient. Cataract extraction is the most frequently performed eye surgery in the U.S. It accounts for 70% of all ocular surgeries. 50 million people are projected to have cataracts in the U.S. by 20502. For more information, please visit Visiox Pharma or LinkedIn.

