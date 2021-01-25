Visiqua Announces the Acquisition of AI-Focused Technology Firm ROI Verify

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiqua , an industry-leading performance marketing agency, announced that it has finalized an acquisition of ROI Verify, a technology innovation company focused on improving lead quality, conversion, and net revenue by developing a state-of-art tech product that uses the latest in data and AI. Over the past two years, Visiqua and ROI Verify have collaborated on multiple projects; this acquisition is a testament to their unified vision and collective goals.

ROI Verify has developed product solutions that include AI-based call bots, integrations with voice assistants like Google Home and Alexa, and most recently the addition of RCS messaging , the next generation of SMS technology.

With the acquisition of ROI Verify, Visiqua will create a new division branded as Visiqua Innovation Labs , a technology lab and think tank that explores and tests the latest ideas and applications for AI within the lead generation space. Visiqua Innovation Labs will develop those ideas and usher them into the future as the products of tomorrow.

"Visiqua strives to deliver quality results for our clients based on the tools of today while keeping an eye on the future and the innovations that will take us there. ROI Verify shares that passion for evolution, and we couldn't be happier to bring these two companies together."

-- Jamie Sutton, CRO, Visiqua

"ROI Verify has been developing products and technology for many clients within the lead generation space and we found no company that aligned better with our vision for the future possibilities than Visiqua. We are excited for the opportunities that lie in front of us as a company and as an industry."

-- Leo Medina, CEO, ROI Verify

Innovation runs deep at Visiqua, showcased by two award-winning platforms that were developed in 2020. The work done through the Visiqua Innovation Labs will amplify and expand the production of groundbreaking projects already in motion. Visiqua Innovation Labs looks forward to doing its part to move the performance marketing and lead generation industry to new heights in technology, innovation, and results.

"This acquisition is another step in the evolution of Visiqua. We have continued to grow and provide quality results across calls, clicks and web leads. Having an incubator will allow Visiqua to test and develop technologies that have not been available in the performance marketing space. We are thrilled to not only grow but revolutionize our own industry."

-- David Walsh, President, Visiqua



About Visiqua

Visiqua is a panoramic performance marketing company hyper-focused on producing quality results for our partner brands, agencies, and clients. Visiqua offers a series of products, including lead generation, CPA-brand awareness campaigns, CRM development, product launch support, owned and operated websites, and Clicks to Convert , a click-based marketplace for publishers and advertisers. Visiqua is a company within the Boulder Heavy Industries (BHI) portfolio.



Media Contact

Erica Glick

Marketing Manager, Visiqua

[email protected]

303-867-8900

SOURCE Visiqua