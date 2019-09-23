Visiqua Launches Click-Based Media Marketplace, Clicks to Convert

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiqua, a performance marketing and publishing firm focused on providing transparent, data-driven solutions for acquisition marketers, announced today the launch of Clicks to Convert, a click-based media marketplace. Clicks to Convert allows advertisers to partner directly with vertically relevant websites and media outlets to better reach targeted consumers who are actively in-market. Like other media marketplaces, Clicks to Convert offers access to blue-chip sites at the click-of-a-button.

Clicks to Convert drives tangible leads with true business value by aligning with the successful and popular second-price auction model, unlike many others in the click exchange space. Unlike first-place marketplaces, advertisers only pay a penny more than the second-highest bidder for preferred brand placement. Through advanced targeting tools, advertisers can filter by geo, time-of-day, and not just site, but page-specific placements. And, ad campaigns can be run as a single unit or part of an ad group to allow for A/B testing. Then, via the best-in-industry reporting suite, brands can quickly view, manage, and optimize the ad(s) against their desired KPIs.

"As publishers ourselves, we know the pain points that exist with the current click-based marketplace," said David Walsh, president, Visiqua. "Clicks to Convert diversifies the market by offering an additional reputable option while also making the bidding process much more cost-effective," added Walsh.

Visiqua continues to break down the walled-garden of click-based media marketplaces by allowing to choose their media partners based on their business needs and their established CPA targets.

For more information, or to set up a demonstration with the Visiqua team, please visit clickstoconvert.com.

About Visiqua

Visiqua is a performance marketing and publishing firm working directly with brands and their agencies to deliver best in class digital acquisition campaigns. Visiqua helps navigate the ever-challenging world of performance marketing: Be it building a full-fledged program, helping client teams get up to speed, or working within an existing media plan to improve KPI's and reach. Founded in 2015, Visiqua is part of the Boulder Heavy Industries portfolio of companies. To learn more, please visit www.visiqua.com.

