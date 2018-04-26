Visiqua Taps Principia Analytics for Data Ingestion and Reporting

Principia Analytics is a team of data scientists who offer marketing professionals all the information they need to make critical decisions and the data that matters to their business. This level of expertise allows Visiqua to seamlessly incorporate data into every aspect of their business with a full suite of analytics tools and assessments. In addition to the client benefits, the data allows Visiqua to automate data ingestion from multiple platforms within their tech stack and bring enterprise-level data analytics to a larger client base.

"We continue to look for ways to break out of the typical performance-media box and to provide exceptional value to our clients. This partnership with Principia Analytics is the next step in pulling together our tech stack to provide actionable insights into marketing spend for our advertisers," said David Walsh, president, Visiqua. "By having a reliable metrics partner, capable of reporting on all parts of the customer journey, it enables us to confidently counsel our clients, to improve quality, and to drive sales."

Visiqua and Principia Analytics have already started working together on multiple clients with exceptional returns and beneficial counsel.

"It's evident that Visiqua is invested in providing best-in-class results and transparency for their clients. At Principia, we are looking forward to playing a crucial role in that effort and are excited to be helping a savvy partner accomplish their goals in a data driven way," said Fred Askham, Director of Analytics, Principia Analytics.

About Visiqua

Visiqua is a performance marketing and publishing firm working directly with brands and their agencies to deliver best in class digital acquisition campaigns. Visiqua helps navigate the ever-challenging world of performance marketing: Be it building a full-fledged program, helping client teams get up to speed, or working within an existing media plan to improve KPI's and reach. Founded in 2015, Visiqua is part of the Boulder Heavy Industries portfolio of companies. To learn more, please visit www.visiqua.com.

About Principia Analytics

Principia Analytics is a group of data scientists, engineers, and analysts that specialize in marketing performance measurement, media data governance, and media spend optimization analysis. As an independent analytics brand, the team works with media agencies and brands alike to ensure that marketing professionals at all levels have the information they need to make critical decisions and the data that matters to their business at their fingertips.

