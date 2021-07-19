Visiqua to Acquire Lead Form Automation Platform FlipForms

BOULDER, Colo., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiqua , an industry-leading performance marketing company, announced its acquisition of FlipForms, a lead form builder and automation management platform. Through this acquisition, publishers will gain access to build multiple lead forms for existing websites while tapping into Visiqua's private lead-generation marketplace.

FlipForms , launched in 2019, allows for the management of lead forms in one location, and enables real-time A/B testing, lead optimization and enterprise-scale management. An excellent fit for publishers worldwide, FlipForms serves many verticals, including insurance, home services, real estate, finance and more.

"Visiqua has built a business around helping publishers monetize their leads and website traffic. Now we can further assist them with creating and managing those forms used to generate the leads we help them sell," said Jamie Sutton, Visiqua's Chief Revenue Officer. "It really completes the whole package, and we're thrilled to add this great product into our offering, which creates a natural fit since we previously partnered with FlipForms and have extensive knowledge of their business."

With the acquisition of FlipForms, Visiqua will now offer holistic campaign creation for publishers and website owners. The FlipForms product will become the starting point for many users on the Visiqua platform, allowing new partners and verticals to scale their online presence by simplifying customer acquisition campaigns from start to finish.

About Visiqua

Visiqua is a performance marketing company hyper-focused on producing quality results for our partner brands, agencies and clients. Visiqua offers a series of products, including lead generation, CPA-brand awareness campaigns, CRM development, product launch support, owned and operated websites, and Clicks to Convert . Visiqua is a company within the Boulder Heavy Industries portfolio. For more information, please visit https://visiqua.com/

About BHI

Boulder Heavy Industries is a leading provider of digital marketing services and software solutions with a portfolio of companies spanning Visiqua, Fact & Fiction, IMM, Principia Analytics, Respondology and Brandzooka. For more information, please visit https://boulderheavyindustries.com/

